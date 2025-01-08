AMD Stock Tumbles On Analyst’s Double Downgrade Flagging AI GPU Weakness: Retail Sentiment Holds Strong

Amid the downgrade, AMD announced a strategic collaboration with Absci Corp. (ABSI), a generative AI drug discovery firm.

AMD Stock Tumbles On Analyst’s Double Downgrade Flagging AI GPU Weakness: Retail Sentiment Holds Strong
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 7:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 7:03 PM IST

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) stock tumbled more than 3% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after HSBC analysts double downgraded the stock to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Buy’, slashing their price target on the shares by nearly half to $110 from $200. 

As retail debated the report, AMD was the top trending ticker on Stockwits.

The brokerage pointed to the company's artificial intelligence (AI) GPU roadmap not being as competitive as initially assessed, according to TheFly.

The downgrade comes after the semiconductor giant unveiled several new products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, which did not include any new GPUs. 

HSBC noted that AMD’s AI GPU roadmap appears less competitive than expected, which could hinder its ability to challenge dominant players like Nvidia (NVDA).

The report highlighted AMD’s recently launched MI325 GPU's lukewarm reception. Analysts attributed this to Samsung’s production struggles with higher-spec HBM3e memory, which could potentially limit the GPU's performance. 

The report further suggested that AMD’s future offerings, including the MI350 chipset, which will debut in late 2025, may struggle to compete with Nvidia’s established NVL rack platform.

Given these factors, HSBC forecasts that AMD may have trouble maintaining its market position against market incumbents like Nvidia and newer players like Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL), given the current technology and market dynamics. 

Screenshot 2025-01-08 073335.png Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan 8 as of 7:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around AMD's stock also dipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ a day ago, as chatter slowed to ‘normal’ from ‘high’ levels. 

Many users on the platform disagreed with HSBC’s assessment. 

One user pointed out that while the stock may fall, it’s unlikely to dip as far as $100. 

Another stated that while the stock may take a hit from today’s downgrade, it will recover next week.

Amid the downgrade, AMD announced a strategic collaboration with Absci Corp. (ABSI) to improve critical AI drug discovery. 

Absci will deploy AMD Instinct accelerators and ROCm software to power advanced AI workloads, including creating entirely new antibodies from scratch using AI and computational methods without relying on existing antibody templates.

AMD also invested $20 million in Absci via a private investment in public equity (PIPE), signaling its commitment to diversifying AI applications beyond GPUs.

AMD’s stock has fallen nearly 13% over the last year. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Retail Impressed With AMD’s CES 2025 Announcements, Expects ‘Strong Rebound’ For Stock In 2025 On Dell Partnership

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Crypto Mining Stocks Hit Hard By Bitcoin Plunge, But Retail Refuses To Buckle

Crypto Mining Stocks Hit Hard By Bitcoin Plunge, But Retail Refuses To Buckle

Exxon Mobil Stock Slips Pre-Market After Flagging Expected Dip In Q4 Earnings: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Exxon Mobil Stock Slips Pre-Market After Flagging Expected Dip In Q4 Earnings: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Context Therapeutics Stock Jumps Pre-Market On Analyst's Near 4x Upside View: Retail Pins High Hopes Too

Context Therapeutics Stock Jumps Pre-Market On Analyst's Near 4x Upside View: Retail Pins High Hopes Too

Delta Air Lines, Uber Announce Announce Exclusive Partnership: Retail Mood Brightens

Delta Air Lines, Uber Announce Announce Exclusive Partnership: Retail Mood Brightens

D-Wave, Rigetti And Other Quantum Computing Stocks Sink Pre-Market After Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Downplays Near-Term Prospects: Retail Mood Deflates

D-Wave, Rigetti And Other Quantum Computing Stocks Sink Pre-Market After Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Downplays Near-Term Prospects: Retail Mood Deflates

Recent Stories

Crypto Mining Stocks Hit Hard By Bitcoin Plunge, But Retail Refuses To Buckle

Crypto Mining Stocks Hit Hard By Bitcoin Plunge, But Retail Refuses To Buckle

Exxon Mobil Stock Slips Pre-Market After Flagging Expected Dip In Q4 Earnings: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Exxon Mobil Stock Slips Pre-Market After Flagging Expected Dip In Q4 Earnings: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Date, venue, fixtures, format and live streaming - check out all details here hrd

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Date, venue, fixtures, format and live streaming - check out all details here

"Girl, you're not governor of Canada": Elon Musk belittles Justin Trudeau for rejecting Trump's US merger idea dmn

"Girl, you're not governor of Canada": Elon Musk belittles Justin Trudeau for rejecting Trump's US merger idea

BREAKING: India says 'will provide support for rehabilitation of Afghan refugees' on Taliban's request shk

India says 'will provide support for rehabilitation of Afghan refugees' on Taliban's request

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon