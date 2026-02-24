As part of the agreement, AMD has issued Meta a performance-based warrant for up to 160 million shares of AMD common stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares soared more than 14% in Tuesday’s pre-market session after the company announced an expanded strategic partnership with Meta Platforms Inc. (META).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As part of the partnership, Meta will deploy six gigawatts of AMD GPUs to power Facebook-parent’s next generation of AI infrastructure.

“This multi-year, multi-generation collaboration across Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and rack-scale AI systems aligns our roadmaps to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient infrastructure optimized for Meta’s workloads, accelerating one of the industry’s largest AI deployments and placing AMD at the center of the global AI buildout,” said AMD CEO and Chair, Lisa Su.

As part of the agreement, AMD has issued Meta a performance-based warrant for up to 160 million shares of AMD common stock. These warrants will vest as specific milestones associated with Instinct GPU shipments are achieved.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around AMD trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<