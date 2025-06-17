Analysts said the Helios rack will play a key role in driving growth for AMD’s Instinct GPUs, which power AI and high-performance computing workloads, and could accelerate the company’s broader recovery.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) jumped by nearly 10% on Monday to hit a 6-month high after a price target hike from Piper Sandler, citing the success of AMD’s Advancing AI event last week.

AMD’s stock touched an intraday high of $127.95 in midday trade

Piper Sandler raised its AMD price target to $140, citing enthusiasm over new product launches unveiled at the company’s AI event, according to a note to investors quoted by TheFly.

It said the Helios rack is pivotal to the growth of AMD Instinct, the company’s data center GPU platform for AI and high-performance computing (HPC).

The brokerage expects a recovery in the GPU segment by the fourth quarter of 2025 once China-related headwinds ease. It also noted early signs of strength returning to AMD’s client segment.

Bank of America (BofA), Roth Capital, and Evercore ISI also raised their price targets on the stock on Friday following the company’s flagship annual event.

BofA analyst Vivek Arya, who attended the San Jose event, said AMD demonstrated progress in platform maturity, ecosystem expansion, and software development.

While no new hyperscaler customer was confirmed, Arya noted AMD’s expanding partnerships with Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), OpenAI, and xAI.

He also flagged the possibility of an engagement with Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS, a key event sponsor, though AWS typically announces partnerships on its timeline.

BofA maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on AMD’s stock with a price target of $130.

Roth Capital raised its target to $150, also citing Helios' rack adoption, akin to Piper Sandler, and broader demand for inferencing and agentic AI workloads.

Evercore ISI hiked its price target to $144, citing momentum in AMD’s ROCm software stack and growing traction with enterprise AI workloads.

Citi, however, remained cautious, holding its $120 price target and ‘Neutral’ rating. Analyst Christopher Danely said the lack of an AI revenue outlook was a missed opportunity for further upside.

Monday’s rally marks a turnaround for AMD’s stock, which is now up 4% this year but has fallen nearly 20% over the past 12 months.

