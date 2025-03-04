AMD, Nokia, Cisco Team Up With India's Reliance Jio To Announce Open Telecom AI Platform: Retail's Bullish

While details are scarce at this point, the platform will use open application programming interfaces (API) and large language models to optimize networks in real time.

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), networking giant Nokia Corp. (NOK), and Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) are collaborating with India’s largest telecom player, Reliance Jio, to announce the Open Telecom AI platform.

The announcement was made at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2025 event in Barcelona, Spain. This is the largest annual connectivity event that sees participation from companies across the technology and telecom industries.

“This initiative goes beyond automation—it’s about enabling AI-driven, autonomous networks that adapt in real-time, enhance user experiences, and create new service and revenue opportunities across the digital ecosystem,” said Mathew Oommen, group CEO of Reliance Jio.

The initiative brings together AMD’s chipmaking prowess, Nokia and Cisco’s networking chops, and Jio’s telecom network.

“By leveraging our broad portfolio of high-performance CPUs, GPUs, and adaptive computing solutions, service providers will be able to create more secure, efficient, and scalable networks,” said AMD CEO Lisa Su.

Jio is India’s largest telecom operator, with over 461 million wireless subscribers. Owned by parent Reliance Industries, it operates pan-India and offers 4G and 5G services.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the AMD, Nokia, and Cisco stocks showed optimism among investors. However, while Nokia’s shares surged more than 4% on Monday, AMD and Cisco stocks witnessed a slight decline.

One user underscored Nokia’s networking capabilities, saying the company has been growing at a “safe pace” for a while now.

Another user thinks that the arrival of a new CEO at Nokia is “timely.”

Nokia’s stock has gained more than 13% year-to-date, while AMD has declined nearly 19%. Cisco’s shares have surged over 7% during this period.

