According to the Fiscal.ai-compiled consensus, AMC will likely report a loss of $0.08 and revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

Theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) is scheduled to report its second-quarter results for the fiscal year 2025 after the market closes on Monday.

AMC stock traded up over 3% in the early premarket session.

According to the Fiscal.ai-compiled consensus, AMC is expected to report a loss of $0.08 and revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. This compares to a loss of $0.43 per share and revenue of $1.03 billion reported for the year-ago quarter, as well as a loss of $0.58 per share and revenue of $862.5 million for the previous quarter.

In mid-July, AMC upgraded AMC stock to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Neutral,’ with a $4 price target, the Fly reported.

The firm based its optimism on its belief that the company will benefit from a more consistent release slate over the next several quarters, and hence is positioned to gain market share in 2025 and 2026.

Wedbush also noted that all debt due in 2026 has either been postponed or repaid, thereby relieving near-term uncertainty. In July, AMC stated that it had completed a series of debt financing transactions with key credit groups. The company added that this helped to quickly close the full suite of coordinated transactions, including new capital funding, significant debt reduction, and litigation resolution.

CEO Adam Aron said then, “Combining our bold balance sheet transactions with the tailwinds of a resurgent box office both domestically and internationally, at AMC we look to the future with optimism, momentum, and confidence.”

Not everyone is convinced of the benefits of debt financing transactions. A bearish watcher on Stocktwits stated that this has resulted in a complete transfer of wealth from investors to lien holders (Apollo) and board members.

The domestic box numbers have seen a surge in the second quarter, climbing 37.4% year over year (YoY) to $2.67 billion, according to Box Office Mojo. The sequential increase was a steeper 88%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward AMC stock has remained ‘bearish’ (40/100), with the message volume also staying ‘low.’

AMC sentiment and message volume as of 4:30 a.m. ET, Aug. 11 | source: Stocktwits

A bearish watcher braced for a big miss and predicted a “massive sell-off” after that.

Another user painted a bleaker picture. “$AMC unfortunately is heading into bankruptcy,” they said.

AMC stock is down over 26% this year, even as the broader S&P 500 trades with an 8.6% gain.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<