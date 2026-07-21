AMC CEO Adam Aron called Q2 AMC’s strongest quarter ever, citing record revenue and over $300 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

CEO Adam Aron credited loyalty programs, subscription growth, premium offerings, and cost discipline for the company’s record quarter.

AMC Stubs surpassed 40 million U.S. households, while A-List membership topped 1.1 million customers.

Aron said AMC is improving profitability by closing weaker theatres and expanding premium experiences.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock is heading toward its fourth straight month of gains as investors digest record-setting second quarter (Q2) earnings, with CEO Adam Aron outlining six strategic moves that helped the theater chain deliver its strongest performance in more than a century while rebuilding its connection with moviegoers.

Adam Aron Details How AMC Is Rebuilding The Moviegoing Experience

Speaking during the Q2 earnings call, Aron pointed to a mix of loyalty programs, subscription growth, premium experiences and disciplined spending as key drivers behind AMC’s biggest quarter in its 106-year history.

Aron said AMC’s relationship with moviegoers remains a major advantage, with more than 40 million U.S. households having joined the company’s AMC Stubs loyalty program.

“It is especially helpful that we know exactly which movie genres and which movie titles they have seen in our theaters. AMC Stubs members represented just more than 50% of our total U.S. guest count in the second quarter,” Aron said.

The company’s subscription offering, AMC A-List, continued to gain traction after drawing lessons from successful programs in Europe. The service allows members to watch up to four movies weekly for a monthly fee ranging from about $24 to $30, plus taxes. Aron said that A-List membership surpassed 1.1 million customers by the end of Q2, more than twice the level recorded five years earlier.

AMC Entertainment stock stayed flat overnight, ahead of Tuesday.

Why AMC Is Investing More In IMAX, Dolby And Premium Seating

Aron said AMC has focused on closing weaker locations while investing in newer, stronger-performing venues. “What is so impressive here is that the theaters that we're opening so outgross and have so much more combined profitability than the theaters that we've shut,” he added.

Aron said this strategy has also helped AMC negotiate more favorable lease agreements with landlords.

AMC continues to expand premium experiences, including its Club Rocker seating concept, which offers improved comfort without a capacity reduction associated with traditional recliners. Aron also emphasized its leadership in premium large-format entertainment, including IMAX and Dolby Cinema locations.

“Globally, AMC and Odeon now have deployed and operating some 226 IMAX screens, 182 Dolby screens, 83 iSense screens, 47 Prime screens, 14 ScreenX and 4DX screens, along with 193 XL screens, just about 750 in total.”

Finally, Aron credited AMC’s headquarters employees and theater teams for finding ways to control expenses during 2026. He said AMC’s over $300 million earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization reflected efforts to grow revenue faster than costs.

AMC Stock: Retail Traders View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day with a 707% hike in message volume over the last week.

A user said, “spiderman out next week and $230-$250 million domestic opening predicted. For comparison, toy story 5 was $158 million. Insane.”

Another user said, “$AMC biggest quarter in history. This stock is on a bullish run again. If AA dilutes again soon I'm not buying anymore of this stock probably for a few years or so because the debt is so high that he will just continue to ruin any significant run until the debt is paid off.”

AMC stock has climbed 57% year-to-date.

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