The select discounted pricing scheme will be in effect in the U.S., beginning on July 9.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) announced discounted ticket pricing on Monday for its Stubs members as the struggling movie theater chain strives to capitalize on the recent resurgence in theater footfall.

The Leawood, Kansas-based movie theater chain's new pricing initiative, dubbed '50% off Wednesdays,' will allow its Stubs members to watch the latest releases on the big screen at half the normal adult-evening ticket price each Wednesday.

The select discounted pricing scheme will be in effect in the U.S. beginning on July 9. AMC clarified that premium charges for Imax, Dolby Cinema, and other premium large-format (PLF) screens, and online ticketing fees will still apply, and the discount will be on the base ticket price.

The latest offer comes on top of the significant discounts for AMC Stubs members on Tuesdays.

The Stubs membership is available to moviegoers in four tiers: "Insider," which is a free tier, "Premiere GO," "Premiere," and "A-List."

AMC said, "While certain movies and holiday time periods may be excluded from the "50% Off Wednesdays" program, it is envisioned that if successful, this new AMC pricing initiative will be almost universally available at all AMC Theatres in the United States going forward."

CEO Adam Aron said the decision to proceed with the new program was made due to the box office boom in April and May, adding that the remainder of 2025 appears poised to continue the upward trend.

AMC reported a dip in its first-quarter revenue and a wider loss last week. Aron stated that "industrywide domestic box office in Q1 was, in our view, a distorting anomaly."

Theater chains have seen a bounce back in attendance after the COVID-19 shutdowns and the anemic recovery following the pandemic.

AMC must also contend with fundamental woes, given profitability and financial health worries. Notwithstanding the headwinds, the stock was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the meme mania, which peaked in 2021.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward AMC stock was 'bullish' (62/100) by late Monday, with the buoyant mood accompanied by 'high' message volume.

AMC sentiment and message volume as of 1:24 a.m. ET, May 13 | Stocktwits

A watcher said the discounted pricing is "bullish" news as it would translate to more revenue due to increased AMC Stubs members.

Another user sees meme stocks AMC and GameStop (GME) running yet again, as the market will likely peak in June-July.

AMC stock, which ended Monday's session little changed at $27.30, rose 0.73% in the after-hours session. The stock is down over 31% this year as it trades way off its June 2021 peak of $649.60 amid the meme frenzy.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<