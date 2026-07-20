Aron also said that this was the first time in AMC’s history that it crossed $300 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in a quarter.

Aron said the strong opening of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey underscores the continued strength of the theatrical business following Q2 in which six films opened to more than $75 million domestically.

He added that upcoming releases including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday position 2026 to become the strongest post-pandemic year for both the domestic and global box office.

Aron said that while AMC has often been underestimated, the company continues to outperform.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) CEO Adam Aron hailed the movie theater chain's “best quarter” in its 106-year history after it reported record revenue in the second quarter (Q2).

Aron also said that this was the first time in AMC’s history that it crossed $300 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in a quarter.

“These record quarterly revenue and Adjusted EBITDA results are ever so satisfying,” he said.

AMC shares were up more than 15% in Monday’s pre-market trade.

Aron Bets On Blockbuster Slate To Sustain AMC’s Momentum

Aron said the strong opening of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey underscores the continued strength of the theatrical business following Q2 in which six films opened to more than $75 million domestically.

“Both our U.S. and European businesses showed great progress in the second quarter. The momentum in the total industry-wide domestic box office was undeniable, reaching approximately $2.99 billion, up 10.7% from last year's second quarter, making this the biggest box office quarter in seven years,” he said.

Aron added that upcoming releases including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday position 2026 to become the strongest post-pandemic year for both the domestic and global box office.

He said that while AMC has often been underestimated, the company continues to outperform.

Aron Says AMC Is Doubling Down On Premium Theatre's

Aron said AMC will continue investing in upgraded seating, premium auditoriums and other theater enhancements under its AMC Go Plan.

He said the company has been able to combine discount offerings with premium experiences, allowing it to attract value-conscious moviegoers while commanding higher prices for premium products.

“As our second quarter results have made obvious, at AMC, those efforts have generated compelling results,” he said.

AMC’s Q2 At A Glance

AMC reported earnings per share of $0.14 on revenue of $1.6 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates of a loss of $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.5 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data.

The company’s free cash flow more than doubled to $190.1 million in Q2, from $88.9 billion during the same period a year ago.

What Retail Traders Think Of AMC Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around AMC trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

AMC stock is up 24% year-to-date, but down 44% over the past 12 months. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is up 31% over the past 12 months, while the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF (VBK) is up 21%.

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