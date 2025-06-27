The stock’s rally comes on the heels of a major capacity boost, with Ambuja Cements commissioning a 2.4 MTPA brownfield expansion in West Bengal.

Ambuja Cements has entered a bullish phase after breaking out of a 9-month consolidation range.

SEBI-registered analyst Priyank Sharma set mid-term targets of ₹775–₹815.

At the time of writing, shares of Ambuja Cements were trading 1.1% higher at ₹573.

Sharma said Ambuja’s chart has followed classical technical patterns, with a recent breakout above ₹561.90, which is now acting as key support.

This indicates a potential resumption of the uptrend.

He noted that the stock had earlier topped at ₹706.95 in July 2024 before correcting and consolidating between ₹450 and ₹485.

The buy zone is up to ₹500, according to Sharma, with short-term targets of ₹640–₹690.

The stop loss is ₹485. A sustained hold above ₹561.90 will be crucial to validate bullish momentum, he added.

On Tuesday, Ambuja Cements said that it commissioned a 2.4 million ton per annum brownfield expansion at its Sankrail unit in West Bengal.

This expansion brings the company’s total cement capacity to 102.95 MTPA.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

AMBUJACEM sentiment and message volume as of June 27, 12.35 pm IST. Source: Stocktwits.

The stock has risen 6.4% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<