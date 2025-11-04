Amazon stated that the transatlantic subsea fiber optic cable system will connect Maryland, U.S., and County Cork, Ireland.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Tuesday announced that it has rolled out a new subsea internet cable as it seeks to build redundancy, days after a massive Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage impacted a significant chunk of the internet.

In its announcement, Amazon stated that the transatlantic subsea fiber optic cable system will connect Maryland, U.S., and County Cork, Ireland. “This new route strengthens network resilience, reducing service disruption risks for AWS customers,” the company said.

Amazon stated that Fastnet will be operational in 2028, and when it goes live, it will offer a new data pathway with unique landing points. This will help ensure that services continue to run even if other undersea cables encounter issues.

Amazon shares were down nearly 2% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

