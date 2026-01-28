NEWPORT, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”) a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced its official sponsorship of the second annual SoCom Conference, the first dedicated social commerce conference. The event will take place in Venice Beach, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

SoCom, founded by Orca Co-Founder & CEO Max Benator and supported by Orca as Founding Sponsor, was created to shape what’s next at the intersection of content, community, and commerce. The conference provides a dedicated forum where leaders in e-commerce, content production, and the creator economy come together to spark innovation, drive collaborative conversations, and accelerate the growth of global social commerce. The event will gather hundreds of industry professionals and content creators for a full day of talks, panels, and workshops featuring c-suite and senior leaders from platforms and brands including Amazon, YouTube, Meta, TikTok Shop, Gap, e.l.f. Cosmetics, among others.

Amaze’s sponsorship reflects its strategic focus on supporting creators at the center of the rapidly accelerating social commerce economy. The global social commerce market is projected to reach $5.2 trillion by 20301, while U.S. livestreaming shopping continues to grow at more than 30% year-over-year2.

“As social commerce reshapes how consumers discover and buy products, creators are becoming the most powerful drivers of conversion and brand loyalty,” said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. “SoCom brings together the exact ecosystem of creators and brands that Amaze is built to support at a moment when the category is reaching an inflection point. Sponsoring SoCom allows us to meaningfully engage with this community and help accelerate the next phase of creator-led commerce.”

As part of its sponsorship, Amaze will host two creator-focused events during SoCom 2026.

Feb. 25 - Creator Dinner: Amaze will host a private, invitation-only dinner for creators, designed to foster peer connection and candid discussions.

Feb. 26 - Networking Sponsor: Following the conference, Amaze will host a mixer and cocktail reception to bring together attendees and creators, providing an opportunity for networking, collaboration, and idea sharing within the social commerce ecosystem.

Learn more about the SoCom Conference by visiting www.socom.live.

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co



For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co

Source: 1. Social Commerce Statistics Of 2025 (Demographics And Trends) | SellersCommerce

Source: 2. Livestream E-Commerce Market Size to Hit USD 258.76 Bn by 2034



About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co.

About SoCom:

SoCom offers immersive programming from top industry voices, hands-on workshops, and an interactive live shopping gifting suite attended by hundreds of creators with a collective reach of over 100 million followers. SoCom is proud to be the definitive U.S. event for brands, platforms, agencies, and creators who are ready to build what’s next in retail. Learn more at www.socom.live.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our planned acquisitions, strategies, initiatives, growth, revenues, expenditures, the size of our market, our plans and objectives for future operations, and future financial and business performance. These statements can be identified by words such as such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” and are based our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.



These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. These risks include: our ability to execute our plans and strategies; our limited operating history and history of losses; our financial position and need for additional capital; our ability to attract and retain our creator base and expand the range of products available for sale; we may experience difficulties in managing our growth and expenses; we may not keep pace with technological advances; there may be undetected errors or defects in our software or issues related to data computing, processing or storage; our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers; failure to maintain or enhance our brand; our ability to protect our intellectual property; significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform; significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks and cyberattacks; risks associated with international operations; general economic and competitive factors affecting our business generally; changes in laws and regulations, including those related to privacy, online liability, consumer protection, and financial services; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel and senior management.



Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other future filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the press release. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or developments.

Source: Amaze Holdings, Inc

Released January 27, 2026

Note: This article has been published automatically by sourcing from Access Newswire. The Stocktwits editorial team did not edit this article.