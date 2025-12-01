assett’s comments came in an interview with Fox, where he stated that U.S. equity markets celebrated once it became clear that President Donald Trump was inching closer to a decision.

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett reportedly said on Sunday that he would be “happy to serve” as the next Federal Reserve Chair.

Hassett’s comments came in an interview with Fox, where he stated that once it became clear that President Donald Trump was inching closer to a decision, the U.S. equity markets “really celebrated,” interest rates declined, and the Treasury Department had one of its “best treasury auctions ever.”

“I think that the market expects that there's going to be a new person at the Fed, and they expect that President Trump's going to pick a new one. And if he picks me, I'd be happy to serve,” Hassett said in the interview.

A few hours later on Sunday, President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he had made up his mind about who his pick to lead the Fed is.

“I know who I am going to pick, yeah. We’ll be announcing it,” President Trump said, without naming the person in question.

What Are Prediction Markets Showing?

Data from Kalshi shows an 82% probability that Hassett will emerge as the Fed Chair pick. Participants on Polymarket were slightly less optimistic, with data indicating a 58% probability that Hassett would be picked as the Fed Chair at the time of writing.

Kalshi prediction market bets on Fed Chair pick on Dec. 1 | Kalshi

Polymarket prediction market bets on Fed Chair pick on Dec. 1 | Polymarket

