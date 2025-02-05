Alphabet Stock Pulls Back From Record Highs After Slight Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Swoops In To Buy The Dip

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the fourth quarter was a strong quarter driven by the company’s artificial intelligence leadership and business momentum.

Alphabet Stock Pulls Back From Record Highs After Slight Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Swoops In To Buy The Dip
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 7:17 PM IST

Alphabet, Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) shares pulled back in Wednesday’s after-hours session after the search giant reported a slight revenue miss, with cloud revenue trailing expectations.

Mountain View, California-based Alphabet reported fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15, exceeding the $2.13 consensus estimate. Revenue climbed 12% year over year (YoY) to $96.47 billion versus the average analysts’ estimate of $96.68 billion. 

Google advertising revenue, accounting for 75% of the total, improved 10.6% YoY to $72.46 billion, with Google Search & other revenue rising 12.5% to $54.03 billion and YouTube ad revenues improving 13.8% to $9.2 billion.

Google Cloud revenue jumped 30% to $9.19 billion, and yet trailed expectations. Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt had modeled 32.3% growth for this business. Among rivals, Microsoft Corp.’s (MSFT) December quarter Azure revenue increased 31%.

Google Services generated an operating income of $32.84 billion and Google Cloud $2.09 billion, improving 22.8% and 142%, respectively.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said, “Q4 was a strong quarter driven by our leadership in [artificial intelligence] AI and momentum across the business.”

The executive noted that the company’s advances like AI Overviews and Circle to Search are increasing user engagement in its Search business and its AI-powered Google Cloud portfolio is seeing stronger customer demand, and YouTube continues to be the leader in streaming watch-time and podcasts.

Cloud and YouTube exited 2024 at an annual run rate of $110 billion. 

“We are confident about the opportunities ahead, and to accelerate our progress, we expect to invest approximately $75 billion in capital expenditures in 2025,” Pichai added.

Speaking on the earnings call, new CFO Anat Ashkenazi said the company expects  headwinds from having one less day of revenue in the first quarter and also from adverse forex impact. She also flagged tougher comparisons impacting the Google Services advertising revenue as the company experienced strength in the financial services vertical throughout 2024.

Following the quarterly print, Citi analysts reduced the price target for Alphabet stock to $229 from $232 but maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, TheFly reported.

googl-sentiment.png GOOGL sentiment and message volume February 5, premarket as of 6:27 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Alphabet stock stayed ‘extremely bullish’ (89/100) accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volume. The stock was among the top five trending tickers on the platform. 

Undeterred by the stock retreat, retail investors signaled that they would buy the dip.

Another user suggested that either the Search or Cloud business would fire and that Alphabet is cheap, considering the 30% Cloud growth with $75 billion in capital expenditure.

In premarket trading, Alphabet stock fell 7.10% to $191.72, retreating from Tuesday's all-time closing high of $206.38. The stock has gained 9% this year following a 31% jump in 2024.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Uber Stock Stumbles As Soft Guidance Eclipses Q4 Beat, But Retail Confidence Soars To Year-High

Uber Stock Stumbles As Soft Guidance Eclipses Q4 Beat, But Retail Confidence Soars To Year-High

Honda-Nissan Merger Talks In Jeopardy? Retail Buzz Picks Up As Report Fuels Doubts

Honda-Nissan Merger Talks In Jeopardy? Retail Buzz Picks Up As Report Fuels Doubts

Snap Stock Rises Premarket After Social-Media Company’s Q4 Beat: Retail Doubles Down

Snap Stock Rises Premarket After Social-Media Company’s Q4 Beat: Retail Doubles Down

Pepsi Stock Falls On Mixed Q4 Results, Softer US Market Growth: Retail’s Hopeful Of A Rebound

Pepsi Stock Falls On Mixed Q4 Results, Softer US Market Growth: Retail’s Hopeful Of A Rebound

Mattel Stock Surges Following Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Cautious

Mattel Stock Surges Following Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Cautious

Recent Stories

Breaking the opponent's back: Hardik lavishes praise on Kohli for his heroics in IND vs PAK T20 WC 2022 HRD

'Breaking the opponent's back': Hardik lavishes praise on Kohli for his heroics in IND vs PAK T20 WC 2022

Erode East, Milkipur by-elections: 64.02% voter turnout in Tamil Nadu's Erode, 65.25% in UP's Milkipur dmn

Erode East, Milkipur by-elections: 64.02% voter turnout in Tamil Nadu's Erode, 65.25% in UP's Milkipur

Uber Stock Stumbles As Soft Guidance Eclipses Q4 Beat, But Retail Confidence Soars To Year-High

Uber Stock Stumbles As Soft Guidance Eclipses Q4 Beat, But Retail Confidence Soars To Year-High

Honda-Nissan Merger Talks In Jeopardy? Retail Buzz Picks Up As Report Fuels Doubts

Honda-Nissan Merger Talks In Jeopardy? Retail Buzz Picks Up As Report Fuels Doubts

Snap Stock Rises Premarket After Social-Media Company’s Q4 Beat: Retail Doubles Down

Snap Stock Rises Premarket After Social-Media Company’s Q4 Beat: Retail Doubles Down

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon