Waymo will offer rides through its own app in Dallas, with Avis handling fleet maintenance, charging, and depot operations.

Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo is set to launch its autonomous robotaxi service in Dallas next year through a multiyear partnership with Avis Budget Group, marking an expansion beyond its existing collaborations with Uber Technologies.

The move deepens Waymo’s U.S. footprint and positions Avis as a key fleet operator in the growing autonomous mobility sector.

Under the agreement, Avis will manage Waymo’s Dallas fleet of Jaguar I-PACE electric vehicles, equipped with the company’s Level 4 Waymo Driver system. Avis will provide car management services, including maintenance, charging, and depot operations, while customers will book rides through the Waymo app, TechCrunch reported.

“Our partnership with Waymo marks a pivotal milestone in our evolution, from a rental car company to a leading provider of fleet management, infrastructure and operations to the broader mobility ecosystem,” said Avis CEO Brian Choi.

Waymo has already begun testing its robotaxis in downtown Dallas, according to a CNBC report.

The Dallas launch comes amid rising competition in the city, with Uber planning to roll out driverless rides via local partner Avride later this year, and Lyft targeting a 2026 debut with Mobileye Global.

Tesla expanded its early Robotaxi program to San Francisco over the weekend, following its initial rollout in Austin earlier last month, according to Business Insider. The company invited select Tesla owners to participate in the limited launch.

CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla is in the process of securing regulatory approvals in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Florida, with the goal of reaching half of the U.S. population by the end of 2025 and scaling operations nationwide by the end of 2026.

Waymo and Uber are partners in some markets and rivals in others, Bloomberg reported. While Waymo provides its own app-based service in Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, it partners with Uber in Phoenix, Austin, and Atlanta, utilizing Uber-backed firms such as Avomo and Moove for fleet services.

Waymo conducts over 250,000 paid trips per week across key cities. Earlier this month, it more than doubled its service area in Austin and began testing in New York City and Philadelphia. Globally, it faces strong competition from Baidu’s Apollo Go in China, which is eyeing an expansion into Europe.

On Alphabet’s second quarter (Q2) earnings call, the company said the Waymo Driver has now logged over 100 million miles on public roads and is being tested in more than 10 cities.

The company updated its financial disclosures to include autonomous transportation revenue under the “Other Bets” segment, which generated $373 million in Q2 but posted a widened loss of $1.25 billion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Alphabet Inc. was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Alphabet Inc.’s Class C stock has risen 1.5% so far in 2025.

