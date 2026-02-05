Consolidated Alphabet revenues increased 18% to $113.8 billion in the fourth quarter, the company said.

Alphabet reported a 18% jump in its fourth quarter revenue on Wednesday helped by reflecting strong momentum across the business and acceleration in growth in both Google Services and Google Cloud.

Shares were down after market hours as the technology heavyweight increased its capex outlook in the range of $175 to $185 billion for FY 2026, way above analysts’ consensus of $120 billion.

Consolidated Alphabet revenues increased 18% to $113.8 billion in the fourth quarter, the company said. It beat analysts’ estimates of $111.5 billion, as per data from fiscal.ai.

“It was a tremendous quarter for Alphabet and annual revenues exceeded $400 billion for the first time. The launch of Gemini 3 was a major milestone and we have great momentum,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google.

“We’re seeing our AI investments and infrastructure drive revenue and growth across the board. To meet customer demand and capitalize on the growing opportunities we have ahead of us, our 2026 CapEx investments are anticipated to be in the range of $175 to $185 billion,” Pichai added.