U.S. equities were mixed in Monday’s midday trade amid a decline in expectations of an interest rate cut at the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) upcoming December meeting.

According to data from the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut in December has decreased to 39.9%, down from 62.4% a week ago and 93.7% a month ago. The Schwab Center for Financial Research stated in its latest note that the more likely rate scenario is a pause in December, followed by one or two cuts in the first half of 2026.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 0.4% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100 index, rose 0.24%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, declined 0.09%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Monday’s midday trade:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL)

Alphabet’s Class A shares were up more than 4% in Monday’s midday session after Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A, BRK-B) disclosed a $4.34 billion investment in the company in the third quarter (Q3), according to Berkshire’s 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

GOOGL stock is up 53% year-to-date.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID)

Lucid shares were down more than 8% in Monday’s midday trade. Analysts at Stifel lowered the price target for the company to $17 from $21, according to TheFly, while maintaining a ‘Hold’ rating. Stifel said that while it remains a believer in the company’s technology, it expects Lucid to need additional capital over the next few years.

LCID stock is down 57% year-to-date.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

Netflix shares were down nearly 1% in Monday’s midday trade after the company’s 10:1 stock split went into effect. The stock briefly declined by 90% as a result of the split, which was announced in October.

NFLX stock is up 25% year-to-date.

Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY)

Firefly Aerospace shares were down 15% in Monday’s midday session after analysts at Morgan Stanley slashed their price target on the stock to $27 from $52, while maintaining an ‘Equal Weight’ rating, according to TheFly. The firm stated in its note that it expects Firefly’s shares to trade at a steeper discount to its peers due to its relatively limited successful launch track record and its recent Alpha rocket mishaps.

FLY stock is down 72% year-to-date.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV)

XPeng’s American Depository Receipts (ADRs) were down nearly 8% in Monday’s midday trade after the company reported a net loss of 380 million Chinese yuan ($50 million) during the third quarter (Q3). Its loss per ADS stood at $0.02, in line with estimates, according to Stocktwits data.

XPEV stock is up 93% year-to-date.

1 USD = 7.11 Chinese yuan<

