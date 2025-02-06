Allstate Gains Premarket After Q4 Profit Beat: Retail’s Bullish But Concerns Linger Over California Wildfires

According to Koyfin data, the insurer reported an adjusted net income of $7.67 per share, which was higher than the market estimate of $6.28 per share.

Allstate Gains Premarket After Q4 Profit Beat: Retail’s Bullish But Concerns Linger Over California Wildfires
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Allstate Corp (ALL) shares rose 2.1% in premarket trade on Thursday after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street estimates.

According to Koyfin data, the insurer reported an adjusted net income of $7.67 per share, higher than an estimate of $6.28 per share.

The company’s revenue rose 11.2% to $16.51 billion compared to last year. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $16.23 billion.

Allstate’s property liability premiums rose 10.6% to $13.93 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by higher average premiums.

The company’s underlying combined ratio fell to 83% from 86.9% last year. A below 100% ratio implies the company earned more premiums than it shelled out less in insurance claims.

Allstate’s auto insurance unit premiums rose 9.1% to $9.35 billion, aided by rate increases partially offset by a decline in policies in force.

Its net investment income rose to $833 million from $604 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by repositioning into higher-yielding fixed-income securities.

The firm’s catastrophe losses soared to $315 million due to the hurricanes Milton and Helene.

Allstate expects California wildfires and related losses to be about $1.1 billion.

Last week, peer Chubb said it expects a $1.5 billion hit during the first quarter due to the January wildfires, which multiple agencies described as the costliest in U.S. history.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved slightly lower in the ‘bullish’ (71/100) territory than a day ago, while retail chatter was ‘normal.’

ALL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:45 a.m. ET on Feb. 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits ALL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:45 a.m. ET on Feb. 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

However, some users expressed concerns about whether the wildfire losses would be revised later.

The company had agreed to sell its Group Health business to Nationwide for $1.25 billion in January.

Over the past year, Allstate stock has gained 23.4%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Roblox Stock Sinks Premarket As Q4 Bookings, Key User Metrics Trail Expectations: Retail Fumes Over Loss-Making Streak

Roblox Stock Sinks Premarket As Q4 Bookings, Key User Metrics Trail Expectations: Retail Fumes Over Loss-Making Streak

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Slides On Weak 2025 Outlook, Retail Steps In To Buy The Dip

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Slides On Weak 2025 Outlook, Retail Steps In To Buy The Dip

Gates Industrial Reports Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings: Retail’s Unswayed

Gates Industrial Reports Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings: Retail’s Unswayed

ArcelorMittal Stock Gains Despite Q4 Revenue Miss As Steel Demand Outlook Improves, But Retail Sentiment Sours

ArcelorMittal Stock Gains Despite Q4 Revenue Miss As Steel Demand Outlook Improves, But Retail Sentiment Sours

Arm Holdings Stock Edges Lower Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Wave Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Arm Holdings Stock Edges Lower Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Wave Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Recent Stories

7 Meaningful Gifts for Valentine's Day That Deepen Your Connection MEG

7 Meaningful Gifts for Valentine's Day That Deepen Your Connection

WWE wealth showdown: Cody Rhodes and CM Punk net worth compared HRD

WWE wealth showdown: Cody Rhodes and CM Punk net worth compared

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter to return? Met office gives sharp temperature DROP, fog ALERT; Check ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter to return? Met office gives sharp temperature DROP, fog ALERT; Check

Bengaluru auto driver celebrates freedom with free 'Milk Bikis' as his wife visits her parents, Netizens react vkp

Bengaluru auto driver celebrates freedom with free 'Milk Bikis' as his wife visits her parents, Netizens react

Roblox Stock Sinks Premarket As Q4 Bookings, Key User Metrics Trail Expectations: Retail Fumes Over Loss-Making Streak

Roblox Stock Sinks Premarket As Q4 Bookings, Key User Metrics Trail Expectations: Retail Fumes Over Loss-Making Streak

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

Video Icon
BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

Video Icon
Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Video Icon