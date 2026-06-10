During an interview with CNBC, Karp argued that America's successes while using this system have fostered a tendency to underestimate just how complex it is.

Karp touted Maven’s capabilities, stating that it helps transform old infrastructure to a new one to create a completely integrated battlefield.

He added that Palantir’s primary focus in these cases is to bring American fighters home safely.

Karp said that when Palantir’s Maven system is engaged, it gives U.S. troops an unfair advantage and scares adversaries.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) CEO Alex Karp on Wednesday touted the capabilities of the company’s Maven Smart System (MSS) on the battlefield, following its use in the Iran war and the intervention in Venezuela earlier this year.

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During an interview with CNBC, Karp argued that America's successes while using this system have fostered a tendency to underestimate just how complex it is.

“It was not possible to do these things two years ago, three years ago, and now America can really do this with great precision and with very low cost too, to us in terms of lives and casualties,” he said.

Palantir shares were up about 0.2% in Wednesday morning’s trade.

Karp Touts Maven’s Capabilities

Karp touted Maven’s capabilities, stating that it helps transform old infrastructure to a new one to create a completely integrated battlefield.

“People are currently focusing a lot on our commercial business, there’s a lot of interesting things there… but once the war zones heat up anywhere in the allied world, the Palantir Maven platform takes very valuable LLMs and makes them actually lethal and useful in the battlefield,” he said.

Karp added that Palantir’s primary focus in these cases is to bring American fighters home safely. He said that when the Maven system is engaged, it gives U.S. troops an unfair advantage and scares adversaries.

He said that Palantir has to deal with the question of enhancing the ability of the system while going through complex decisions involving sensitive data, different data sources, and security clearances.

Everyone Is Trying To Copy PLTR Software, Says Karp

Karp added that everyone is trying to copy Palantir’s software, even though he thinks some parts of it are worthless.

“One of the many secrets of Palantir… people talk about our Forward Deployed Engineers (FDE), they’re trying to copy. Talk about Ontology, they try to copy. Talk about software… software is worthless, but they’re trying to copy,” Karp added.

He explained that there are three kinds of software. The first one, which deals with infrastructure and its sovereignty, is excruciatingly valuable. The second kind, which includes Palantir’s Ontology and Foundry, is very valuable and durable. The third kind, which includes FDEs and large language models (LLMs), includes software that can be valuable or worthless.

PLTR NHS Contract Under Review

Meanwhile, Palantir’s contract with the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) has come under a full review of the British government, according to a report by Reuters.

The report states that the Keir Starmer-led government is under political pressure to use a break clause at the end of the contract’s initial term in 2027.

This comes after a parliamentary committee highlighted last week the risks associated with relying on a small number of U.S.-based technology companies, terming it an “unacceptable point of weakness.”

PLTR stock is down 26% year-to-date and 0.3% over the past 12 months. The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) is up 32% over the past 12 months, while the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is up 22%.

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