ADX-629 was administered orally for one month in four patients with mild to moderate alcohol-associated hepatitis in the study.

Statistically significant improvement relative to baseline was observed in clinically relevant objective markers of hepatic function and inflammation, the company said.



Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) on Tuesday announced that its experimental drug candidate ADX-629 demonstrated statistically significant improvement in liver function in patients with alcohol-associated hepatitis in a mid-stage trial.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

ADX-629 was administered orally for one month in four patients with mild to moderate alcohol-associated hepatitis in the study. Statistically significant improvement relative to baseline was observed in clinically relevant objective markers of hepatic function and inflammation, the company said.

No serious adverse events were reported in the trial, the company noted. Furthermore, no adverse events were deemed related to its experimental drug, it added.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<