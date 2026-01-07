The airline expects its fleet to exceed 550 aircraft by 2035.

Alaska Airlines (ALK), on Wednesday, said it will order 105 Boeing (BA) 737-10 aircraft and five additional 787 widebody jets, marking the largest aircraft order in the company’s history.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The airline also secured rights to purchase 35 more 737-10s, extending its delivery schedule through 2035 and locking in key production slots. The order lifts Alaska’s total Boeing orderbook to 245 aircraft, on top of the 94 MAX jets currently in service.

The five new 787s will support long-haul expansion, enabling Alaska to serve at least 12 international destinations from Seattle by 2030. Alaska expects its fleet to exceed 550 aircraft by 2035.

Get updates to this developing story on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<