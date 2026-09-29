Alaska Air is broadening its revenue mix as it expands premium travel, international flying, loyalty and cargo operations.

Alaska Air has captured roughly two-thirds of its $1 billion incremental profit target and remains on track to reach the full amount by 2027, including $500 million in Hawaiian merger synergies.

Alaska plans to expand from seven intercontinental destinations today to at least 15 from Seattle by 2030, with Paris and Athens scheduled to launch in spring 2027.

The firm expects Atmos Rewards to generate nearly $4 billion in annual cash flow by 2030.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) said on Tuesday that it is moving Alaska Accelerate into its next phase, shifting from integration to activation as the company works to capture the remaining value from its $1 billion incremental profit plan through premium travel, international expansion, loyalty and cargo.

ALK stock was up nearly 2% at the time of writing on Tuesday.

Alaska Has Captured Two-Thirds Of $1B Profit Target

Alaska said it has captured roughly two-thirds of its $1 billion incremental profit target and remains on track to achieve the full amount by 2027.

The target includes $500 million in merger synergies from the Alaska Airlines-Hawaiian Airlines combination.

The company has also completed three of four major integration milestones, including a single loyalty program, a Single Operating Certificate and a single passenger service system.

Aurora, Leihōkū Bring New Premium Options

Alongside the broader strategy update, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines unveiled new flagship premium experiences designed around their respective brands.

Alaska introduced Aurora, which will feature 34 lie-flat suites across its widebody 787 fleet. Starting in 2028, at least 25 Boeing 737-10 MAX aircraft will also receive 12 Aurora Suites for select transcontinental first-class flights.

The updated 787-9 is expected to have about 46% premium seating, compared with 38% today.

Hawaiian Airlines introduced Leihōkū, an enhanced premium experience for its A330 fleet. Beginning in 2028, the airline will add 22 enhanced Leihōkū Suites as part of new interiors planned across its 24-aircraft A330 fleet. Premium seating is expected to account for about 40% of the cabin, up from 30% today.

Alaska and Hawaiian are also adding Premium Reserve, a new premium economy cabin for longer flights. The cabin will offer 38 inches of pitch, enhanced recline, leg and calf rests, wider seats than traditional economy, and 16-inch 4K OLED entertainment screens with Bluetooth connectivity.

Premium Reserve will begin rolling out in 2028 on Alaska's 787-9, 787-10 and select 737-10 MAX aircraft, as well as Hawaiian's A330 fleet.

Alaska Targets More International, Premium Revenue

Alaska currently serves seven intercontinental destinations and expects to reach at least 15 from Seattle by 2030. Paris and Athens are scheduled to launch in spring 2027. Long-haul flying is expected to increase from about 8% of capacity today to approximately 15% by 2030.

The company also expects premium revenue to exceed 40% of total revenue by 2030, compared with 35% today. Revenue outside the main cabin is expected to rise from 53% currently toward 60% over time, supported by premium products, international expansion, Atmos Rewards and cargo.

Loyalty And Cargo Add To Growth Plan

Alaska expects Atmos Rewards to generate nearly $4 billion in annual cash flow by 2030 and plans to continue driving double-digit annual growth in loyalty program remuneration.



The company also plans to more than double the size of its cargo business. Alaska said cargo revenue has grown approximately 60% since 2024 and sees a path to $750 million in cargo revenue by 2030.

The strategy also includes continued investment in Hawaiian Airlines and its Kahuʻewai Hawaiʻi Investment Plan, as well as new lounges and other guest-experience upgrades.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ALK moved into ‘Extremely Bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘High’ levels.

ALK shares are down nearly 22% year-to-date.

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