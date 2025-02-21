Akamai Stock Tanks After-Hours As Disappointing Guidance Outweighs Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Sours

Akamai underscored that one of its largest customers is facing political headwinds, which could impact the company's top line by 1% to 2% over the next few years.

Akamai Stock Tanks After-Hours As Disappointing Guidance Outweighs Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Sours
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) shares plunged over 9% in after-hours trading as the company’s guidance for the first quarter and fiscal year 2025 fell notably short of Wall Street expectations.

Akamai’s forecast for Q1 pegs earnings per share (EPS) between $1.54 and $1.59, while the consensus estimate was $1.66. Similarly, the company expects revenue in the $1 billion to $1.02 billion range, while analysts expect $1.04 billion.

For the full fiscal year 2025, Akamai guided for an EPS between $6 and $6.40, again short of an estimated $6.82. It expects to generate revenue of $4 billion to $4.20 billion, while Wall Street anticipated it to be $4.26 billion.

Akamai sprung a surprise for the fourth quarter, beating earnings estimates and posting in-line revenue.

The content delivery network and security solutions provider posted a revenue of $1.02 billion in Q4, up from $995 million during the same period last year.

Its EPS stood at $1.66 during the quarter, notably ahead of an estimated $1.52, but it declined year-over-year (YoY) from $1.69.

Akamai underscored that one of its largest customers is facing political headwinds, which could impact the company's top line by 1% to 2% over the next few years. It added that revenue growth and margin expansion are expected in fiscal year 2026.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Akamai stock soured significantly, entering the ‘extremely bearish’ (17/100) territory from ‘bullish’ (74/100) a day ago.

Message volume surged to ‘extremely high’ levels as investors discussed Akamai’s Q4 performance and guidance for 2025.

AKAM retail sentiment.jpg AKAM sentiment and message volume February 20, 2025, as of 8:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user highlighted that Akamai needs to cut costs after the company posted weak guidance.

Akamai’s stock has declined over 3.6% in the last six months, but its one-year performance is far worse, with a fall of over 9.5%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AI, Crypto, Cannabis Or EVs? Retail Investors Pick Their Top Speculative Bet For 2025

AI, Crypto, Cannabis Or EVs? Retail Investors Pick Their Top Speculative Bet For 2025

MP Materials Tops Q4 Revenue Estimates, Kicks Off Auto-Grade Magnet Production Trial — Retail Traders Buy In

MP Materials Tops Q4 Revenue Estimates, Kicks Off Auto-Grade Magnet Production Trial — Retail Traders Buy In

Celsius Holdings Stock Soars On $1.8B Alani Nu Acquisition, Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Exuberant

Celsius Holdings Stock Soars On $1.8B Alani Nu Acquisition, Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Exuberant

Buffett Effect: Most Occidental Retail Traders Admit Oracle Of Omaha Has 'Significant’ Effect On Their Decisions

Buffett Effect: Most Occidental Retail Traders Admit Oracle Of Omaha Has 'Significant’ Effect On Their Decisions

Ardelyx Stock Rises After-Hours On Q4 Beat, Drug Sales Outlook: Retail Gets Big Dose Of Optimism

Ardelyx Stock Rises After-Hours On Q4 Beat, Drug Sales Outlook: Retail Gets Big Dose Of Optimism

Recent Stories

Former Indian cap'n Sourav Ganguly's convoy involved in minor crash in WB's Hooghly, no injuries reported vkp

Former Indian cap'n Sourav Ganguly's convoy involved in minor crash in WB's Hooghly, no injuries reported

(PHOTOS) Inside Rashmika Mandanna's lavish Rs. 8 crore Bangalore home NTI

(PHOTOS) Inside Rashmika Mandanna's lavish Rs. 8 crore Bangalore home

PHOTOS Sonakshi Sinha Inspired Ethnic Suit for Festive Occasions RBA

(PHOTOS) Sonakshi Sinha Inspired Ethnic Suit for Festive Occasions

Aadhaar card update: Face scan authentication now mandatory? Check details AJR

Aadhaar card update: Face scan authentication now mandatory? Check details

Salman Khan's Hollywood role revealed? LEAKED video shows him as an auto driver [WATCH] NTI

Salman Khan’s Hollywood role revealed? LEAKED video shows him as an auto driver [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Video Icon
Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon