Akamai Technologies has signed a seven-year, $11.6 billion cloud infrastructure contract with AI research firm Anthropic.

The initial seven-year agreement locks in $11.6 billion for Akamai Cloud services, with options to scale up to $20 billion.

Akamai issued Anthropic stock warrants for up to roughly 5% of its common stock, with vesting tied to contract performance and expansion targets.

Akamai projects total capital expenditures of around $5.5 billion to support the deal, including a $1.7 billion surge in 2026.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has secured a major multi-year cloud computing agreement with artificial intelligence developer Anthropic, valued at $11.6 billion over seven years.

The massive agreement underscores skyrocketing market demand for cloud computing infrastructure that can support enterprise AI deployment. Under the pact, Anthropic plans to use Akamai’s decentralized network and software stack to manage its surging CPU computing needs.

AKAM stock soared about 20% after-hours on Thursday.

Scaling Up AI Infrastructure

The contract significantly expands Akamai's footprint in the competitive cloud market, adding to more than $2.8 billion in multi-year Cloud Infrastructure Services commitments the company had already secured earlier in the year.

According to Akamai, its globally distributed architecture, which spans thousands of points of presence worldwide, can support AI application lifecycles from core data centers to edge environments.

Dr. Tom Leighton, co-founder and chief executive officer of Akamai, expressed enthusiasm over Anthropic's selection of the platform, framing the partnership as a validation of Akamai's capacity to host critical, secure AI workloads for major tech innovators.

Stock Warrants And Expansion Options

Akamai issued Anthropic a warrant to purchase non-voting convertible Series B Preferred Stock representing up to 7.7 million shares, around 5% of Akamai’s outstanding common stock, at an exercise price of $111.33 per share.

Upon executing the core $11.6 billion agreement, a primary warrant tranche representing nearly 2% equity is unlocked. The arrangement includes built-in provisions for expansion by up to $9 billion, bringing the total prospective value close to $20 billion. Each additional $3 billion allocated to cloud infrastructure activates a corresponding 1% warrant vesting block.

AKAM Foresees $5.5B Capex

To meet the contract's massive technical requirements, Akamai estimates total capital expenditures related to the deal will reach about $5.5 billion.

For 2026, the company plans to increase capital expenditures by about $1.7 billion. Management said these upfront funds will secure supply chain access and pre-purchase critical components, including high-demand memory hardware.

Despite the significant capital expenditure increase, Akamai confirmed the arrangement will not affect its previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2026.

AKAM Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

AKAM stock has gained 25.4% year-to-date.

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