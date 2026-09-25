Meta introduced Horizon Create and Horizon Studio, two AI-powered tools designed to let users build and publish complete 2D and 3D games.

Users can design, iterate, and publish full 2D and 3D titles directly from mobile devices or web browsers without coding experience or expensive hardware.

Games built on the platform seamlessly sync between mobile and web editors and can be published immediately to Facebook, Instagram, and Horizon feeds.

Built-in safeguards automatically apply age ratings and content filters, while discovery algorithms prioritize games based on player engagement and stability.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) announced a pair of generative AI-powered tools that allow users to create video games via prompting and turn social media feeds into instant gaming spaces.

Unveiled at the company's Connect conference, Horizon Create and Horizon Studio leverage Meta’s underlying engine to turn natural-language text descriptions into fully interactive 2D and 3D games.

The technology lets creators generate game mechanics, character designs, progression systems, and multiplayer capabilities without traditional game development expertise or specialized computer setups.

Saxs Persson, Vice President of Horizon at Meta, stated that the initiative aims to strip away technical and logistical friction for creators. "If you have a great idea for a game, you should be able to build it and get it in front of players without spending months navigating tools, hardware, and marketing," Persson said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

Meta stock gained about 4% on Thursday.

Mobile And Web Workflows

Horizon Create is a mobile app that lets creators generate prototype concepts on smartphones. Users can type simple prompts or select pre-made templates to construct interactive scenes. The mobile client can process multiple generation tasks simultaneously while creators playtest other projects.

While Horizon Studio is designed for web browsers, this platform provides granular editing controls. Users can adjust spatial arrangements, swap visual elements, fine-tune code scripts, and tweak environmental lighting while retaining the option to use text prompts for broad revisions.

Projects transition seamlessly between mobile devices and web browsers, preserving asset libraries and build histories across platforms.

Built-In Social Distribution And Safety Measures

Games produced through Horizon Create and Horizon Studio bypass traditional mobile application stores. Once published, experiences become accessible directly within the feeds of Facebook, Instagram, and Meta Horizon. Social media users can join active multiplayer instances instantly from shared video clips without downloading separate applications.

Meta outlined a performance-driven distribution system where algorithmic reach corresponds to player engagement, game stability, and retention metrics. High-performing titles will also be eligible for creator payouts and monetization programs.

To address safety across its social ecosystem, Meta integrated automated content moderation filters into the generation engine. Games undergo automated safety checks and receive age ratings before release, incorporating parental controls and youth safety protocols established under Meta's Family Center framework.

Early access testing for both tools has launched with a select group of creators, with wider rollout planned through a waitlist system.

META Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

META stock has gained 18.2% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<