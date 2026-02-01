AIxC said it will fund $10 million to Faraday Future as it crosses 1 million registered wallets on its platform.

Shares of AIxCrypto jumped on Monday after its CEO Jerry Wang said the company will fund $10 million to Faraday Future.

“AIXC will fund FF $10 million, before offering expenses, and FF will issue the third party with $10 million in FF Class A common stock based on the most recent closing price prior to the closing date,” the statement said.

The transaction represents a pioneering model jointly explored by AIxC and FFAI, in which a U.S.-listed public company makes a direct equity investment with the potential to leverage Real World Asset (RWA) technology.

AIxC Crosses 1M+ Wallets

The company said it has surpassed 1 million registered wallets as of Feb. 2. It has also launched Tenki, a new AI-powered interactive AI module.

Tenki is an AI agent-driven, narrative-based game built primarily for entertainment.

Strategic Collaboration with Sei

AIxC in a separate statement announced a strategic technology collaboration to explore opportunities in high-performance blockchain infrastructure with Sei Development Foundation.

Both parties will engage in in-depth discussions on technical integration, infrastructure solutions, and ecosystem synergies to evaluate how to jointly advance the convergence and innovation of AI and blockchain technologies.

The partnership marks a critical step in AIxC's exploration into building applications on Sei Network' infrastructure across its product portfolio. This includes applications designed for Faraday Future's mobility and embodied AI (EAI) robotics ecosystem, as part of the companies' joint 'FFAI + AIXC' strategy to bridge Web2 and Web3.

"We are committed to aligning with top-tier technology partners. Sei's technical expertise in high-performance blockchain complements our exploration in AI and intelligent assets," said Jerry Wang, Co-CEO of AIxCrypto Inc.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around AIXC trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

Shares in the company have fallen nearly 44% over the past 12 months.

