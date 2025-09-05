The company reported on Friday that it delivered 61 aircraft in August, compared with 67 in July.

Airbus deliveries from January to August have been lower than the same period last year, raising some concerns over its ability to achieve its annual target.

The company reported on Friday that it delivered 61 aircraft in August, compared with 67 in July. So far this year, the company has delivered 434 jets, 3% fewer aircraft than in the first eight months of 2024.

The European planemaker also noted that it has won 600 orders so far this year, or a net total of 504 after cancellations. Major orders include a 90-aircraft order from Irish lessor Avolon.

Despite challenges, Airbus maintained its forecast to deliver 820 aircraft in 2025 in July. It represents a 7% growth compared to its 766 deliveries last year. Investors closely monitor aircraft deliveries, as planemakers typically receive the bulk of their payment only after handing over the aircraft.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Airbus was in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

Airbus’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 04:48 a.m. ET on Sept. 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Although the annual target for the year is below the record 863 deliveries achieved in 2019, Airbus must significantly increase its shipments to approximately 100 per month to meet the goal.

Both Airbus and its rival Boeing have been plagued by supply chain issues, which have delayed deliveries. Airbus had previously reported that it had approximately 60 gliders, which are ready-built aircraft without engines, in its inventory. Its suppliers, CFM, a joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran, as well as Pratt & Whitney's RTX, have not been able to keep pace with the rise in orders.

Boeing has delivered 328 aircraft so far this year, including 48 in July. The planemaker is expected to reveal its own deliveries later this month.

