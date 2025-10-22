During an interview with CNBC, Chesky noted that the company would “probably” want to integrate ChatGPT into its app eventually.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky reportedly said on Wednesday that OpenAI’s ChatGPT is not yet ready to be integrated into its travel platform.

During an interview with CNBC, Chesky noted that the company would “probably” want to integrate ChatGPT into its app eventually, a day after announcing a slew of social features in the Airbnb app.

“The [software development kit] wasn’t quite robust enough for the things we want to do,” Chesky said in the interview.

Airbnb shares were down 0.1% in Wednesday morning’s trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

Chesky Says AI Revolution Will Fuel A Consumer App Craze

Elaborating further on the current state of artificial intelligence, Chesky noted that it’s just the beginning of the AI revolution. He believes that this will fuel enthusiasm in the consumer apps segment over the coming years.

However, regarding the vertical integration OpenAI has pursued over the past few months, Chesky stated in the interview that it will be difficult to execute.

“We’re all going to have to work together. AI is going to lift up a lot of companies. If they want to vertically integrate every single thing, that’s going to be very, very difficult.” — Brian Chesky, CEO, Airbnb

Airbnb Relies On Alibaba’s Qwen Model

In a Bloomberg interview, Chesky stated that Airbnb is relying “a lot” on Alibaba Group Holding’s (BABA) Qwen model, adding that it is very good, fast, and cheap. “We use OpenAI’s latest models, but we typically don’t use them that much in production because there are faster and cheaper models,” he added.

On Tuesday, Airbnb announced a slew of updates to its app, including direct messaging, new social features, and more. The company also updated its AI chatbot to enable users to cancel reservations or adjust dates based on their prompts.

ABNB stock is down 2% year-to-date and 5% in the past 12 months.

