The BIS said in its 2026 Annual Economic Report that policymakers must now account for AI’s increasingly broad economic impact when setting monetary policy.

The BIS warned that if AI payoffs disappoint, the resulting pullback could trigger a sharp reversal in investment and broader financial conditions.

It also cautioned that fierce competition for AI leadership could fuel overinvestment, drawing parallels to previous waves of technological innovation in which spending raced ahead of eventual returns.

BIS also highlighted that increasingly opaque financing of AI projects, high leverage, and the expanding role of private credit could amplify any downturn.

Artificial intelligence is becoming a key factor in how central banks assess inflation, economic growth and financial stability, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

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The BIS said in its 2026 Annual Economic Report that policymakers must now account for AI’s increasingly broad economic impact when setting monetary policy.

It noted that AI-driven optimism has fueled a surge in spending on semiconductors, data centers and power infrastructure, helping support global growth and financial markets.

BIS Flashes Warning Sign For AI

The BIS cautioned that the current AI investment boom may not be sustainable, even as it acknowledged the technology's potential to deliver significant long-term productivity gains. The report said today's surge in capital expenditure could falter if supply bottlenecks constrain production or if the economic benefits of AI fail to materialize as quickly as investors expect.

The BIS also warned that fierce competition for AI leadership could fuel overinvestment, drawing parallels with previous waves of technological innovation where spending raced ahead of eventual returns. If AI payoffs disappoint, the resulting pullback could trigger a sharp reversal in investment and broader financial conditions.

“A reversal of AI optimism could likewise have major financial consequences, given AI firms’ rising leverage and growing footprint in credit markets,” the BIS stated.

BIS Warns Of Financial Vulnerabilities Tied To AI

The BIS also highlighted growing financial vulnerabilities tied to AI exuberance, while adding that easy financial conditions, compressed risk premiums and elevated equity valuations have increased the scope for a market unwind.

It also cautioned that increasingly opaque financing of AI projects, high leverage, and the expanding role of private credit could amplify any downturn.

The report urged central banks to closely monitor AI's impact on financial stability alongside its effects on inflation and economic growth, arguing that monetary policy frameworks should remain robust across a wide range of scenarios as the technology reshapes the global economy.

The BIS compared today's AI investment surge to historical technology booms, including the canal mania of the 1830s, Britain's railway mania in the 1840s, the electrification boom of the 1920s, and the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s.

In each case, the BIS stated that breakthrough innovations attracted more capital than commercial returns could ultimately support, leading to sharp reversals in investment and broader economic downturns. It said the scale and pace of the current AI buildout bear similarities to those episodes, underscoring potential downside risks.

Fed’s Beth Hammack Says AI Buildout Adding To Pressure On Prices

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack also echoed similar sentiments, saying that the AI data center buildout is contributing to pressure on prices.

“I also hear about pressures coming more broadly from the AI data center buildout. I’m hearing about pressure from insurance… I’m hearing about electricity pressures,” she said.

Hammack said that the Fed may have to hike interest rates to bring inflation back under control.

Apollo’s Torsten Slok Warns Of ‘Painful Repricing’

Apollo Global Management Chief Economist Torsten Slok warned on Tuesday that lofty AI valuations risk a "painful repricing" if businesses beyond the tech sector fail to realize meaningful returns on AI investments as quickly as investors anticipate.

Slok argued in a note that AI stock valuations reflect expectations of a productivity boom that has yet to materialize.

“The bottom line is that a mismatch between current earnings expectations and the actual time firms need to generate ROI on AI investments could have significant implications for many AI company valuations today,” Slok said.

At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, rose 0.78%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) surged 1.65%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) edged lower by 0.25%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits regarding the S&P 500 ETF was in ‘bearish’ territory.

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) is up 50% over the past 12 months, while the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) is up 45%.

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