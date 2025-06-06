Agarwal Industrial Corporation is a strong mid-to-long-term investment opportunity on the back of robust fundamentals, an integrated logistics model, and strategic positioning to benefit from India’s infrastructure boom, according to SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma.

At the time of writing, shares of Agarwal Industrial Corporation were trading at ₹977.80, down ₹3.25 or 0.33% on June 6, 2025, at 2:26 pm IST.

Sharma highlights the firm’s diversified operations in bitumen trading, marine logistics, and wind energy, backed by secured PSU contracts and government spending tailwinds.

He points to the company’s healthy FY25 financial performance with ₹2,399 crore revenue, up 12.9% year-on-year, ₹213 crore profit, rising 19.5% year-on-year, and net profit of ₹116 crore, increasing 5.9% year-on-year.

He also noted solid return ratios and an efficient cash conversion cycle.

Technically, Sharma said Agarwal Industrial trades within an ascending channel with strong support near ₹900 and resistance at ₹1,102.

He suggested a breakout above this level could trigger a rally toward ₹1,300 to ₹1,500 in the next four to six months.

Volume patterns indicate accumulation, reinforcing a positive outlook.

While acknowledging risks such as commodity price volatility and high capex demands, Sharma remains bullish on the company’s ability to capitalize on infrastructure sector growth and expand operational capacity.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has declined 22.9% so far in 2025.

