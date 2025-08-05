In recent days, Trump has also stepped up attacks on primetime talk show hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon.

U.S. President Donald Trump continues his attacks on television personalities he views as hostile, this time singling out "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King.

"Gayle King's Career Is Over," Trump said in the Truth Social post late Monday, with a New York Post report about CBS considering scrapping her program due to falling ratings.

"She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!"

Seventy-year-old King, known for her close friendship with Oprah Winfrey, is widely considered an important voice for gender diversity. Her debates, involving Trump, whether directly or indirectly, often elicited backlash from pro-Trump audiences.

While covering President Trump's inauguration in January, King remarked on the absence of "people of color" among the dignitaries, inviting backlash from conservative commentators like Megyn Kelly, according to reports.

Trump's attack on King follows similar posts targeting primetime personalities Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, who host the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on ABC and "The Tonight Show" on NBC, respectively.

Last month, CBS announced the cancellation of "The Late Show," hosted by Stephen Colbert, who is also known for his critical views of Trump. However, Trump later claimed he had no involvement in the decision.

To be sure, Paramount, which owns CBS, recently agreed to pay $16 million to Trump to settle his lawsuit over the editing of an October "60 Minutes" interview with the then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Paramount Global (PARA) is currently in the process of merging with Skydance Media as part of an $8.4 billion deal announced last year.

The New York Post report, which cited unnamed sources, said that King's potential removal is being considered as "the struggling network's new owners vow to root out left-wing bias." Her programs, heavily promoting her diversity, equity, and inclusion mandate, have alienated "traditional" morning show viewers, the report said.

Trump has a particular interest in the media and news business, not just because he is the president. Between 2004 and 2015, Trump hosted some seasons of the reality series cum talk show The Apprentice on NBC.

