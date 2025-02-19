After Nebius’ Nvidia-Fueled Rally, Most Retailers Expect Thursday’s Q4 Report To Be Next Big Catalyst

Nebius was spun off from the publicly traded Yandex Group, the Dutch holding company of Russian Internet giant Yandex.

Dutch artificial intelligence infrastructure company Nebius Group’s (NBIS) Nasdaq-listed shares retreated on Wednesday after clocking a 22% gain over the past three sessions.

Much of the upside came after artificial intelligence stalwart Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) disclosed in its recent 13F filing that it owned 1.19 million Nebius shares, amounting to a 16.1% stake, according to Finchat data.

Nebius was spun off from the publicly traded Yandex Group, the Dutch holding company of Russian Internet giant Yandex. The company, comprising infrastructure and business units outside Russia, began trading on the Nasdaq on Oct. 21.

The stock received a boost in early December when Nebius announced it had entered into definitive agreements for a $700 million private placement with a select group of institutional and accredited investors, including Accel, NVIDIA, and certain accounts managed by Orbis Investments.

Nvidia’s confirmation of the stake through the 13F proved healthy for the stock.

A Stocktwits poll asked platform users what they thought would be the next big catalyst for Nebius stock.

An overwhelming 67% of the 1,800 respondents said the earnings report due on Thursday will be the next catalyst. Twelve percent believed it would be “analyst coverage initiation,” while 14% chose “more institutional loading” as the next big trigger. Only 7% of the respondents think a “Microsoft contract” would do the job.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock stayed ‘bullish’ (66/100), with the positive mood accompanied by a ‘high’ message volume.

NBIS sentiment and message volume February 19, as of 11:18 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher said Nebius is a winner but suggested prudence calls for taking some profits after such a big run.

Another said Nebius will be Europe’s “champion infrastructure provider.”

Nebius’ fiscal year 2024 fourth-quarter earnings report is due before the market opens, and its earnings call is scheduled for 8 a.m. ET. Analysts, on average, expect the company to report a loss of $0.39 on revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, according to Finchat.

The stock traded 2.21% lower at $47 in late morning trading. It is up about 74% so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos