MOGU’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary acquired a minority stake in a Chinese artificial intelligence infrastructure technology company.

The company acquired less than 1% stake in the firm for a total consideration of RMB 0.1 billion ($14.2 million).

MOGU earlier had allocated $20 million of its corporate assets to digital currencies.

MOGU operates as an online fashion and lifestyle platform in China, positioning itself as a KOL-driven marketplace.

Shares of MOGU Inc. (MOGU) drew investor attention on Monday after the company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary has acquired a minority stake in a Chinese artificial intelligence infrastructure technology company in a deal valued at about $14.2 million.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

MOGU’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Hangzhou Shiqu Information and Technology Co., entered into a share transfer agreement to acquire less than 1% of the registered capital in a China-based artificial intelligence infrastructure technology company for a total consideration of RMB 0.1 billion (about $14.2 million), it said.

MOGU operates as an online fashion and lifestyle platform in China, positioning itself as a KOL-driven marketplace. KOLs, or ‘key opinion leaders,’ are influential social media figures who drive engagement, promote products, and connect merchants with users on the platform.

MOGU has been diversifying its platform to incorporate the latest global technological shifts. Earlier, it had allocated $20 million of its corporate assets to digital currencies. The company had stated then that the allocation would focus on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL), as well as related securities and investment products.

China’s Evolving Digital Economy

China’s digital economy has been evolving over the years, and KOL platforms and marketing through such platforms have become central growth engines for brands.

Even amidst constrained marketing budgets and a slowdown in overall marketing growth, investment in social media marketing continues to outpace the broader market, underlining its enduring strategic importance for brands operating in China, according to a report from Staiirs.

As Chinese social platforms become more fragmented and diversified, brands are prioritizing layered KOL strategies to achieve comprehensive, multi-dimensional marketing coverage, helping platforms like MOGU, which has been operating in this space and has a significant user base.

China’s fashion boom has also caught the eyes of several top fashion brands, which are targeting its economically resilient high earners who are increasingly spending on fashion and lifestyle products.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MOGU stock trended in the ‘neutral’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Shares of MOGU gained over 12% in 2025.

(Exchange Rate: RMB1= $0.14)

