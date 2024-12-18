Affirm Holdings Prices $800M Convertible Note Offering, Plans $250M Share Buyback: Retail Optimism Climbs

Affirm said that the initial conversion rate of the notes will be 9.8992 shares of the company’s Class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes.

Affirm Holdings Prices $800M Convertible Note Offering, Plans $250M Share Buyback: Retail Optimism Climbs
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 7:59 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 7:59 PM IST

Buy-now-pay-later firm Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) announced the pricing of its $800 million upsized offering of convertible senior notes maturing in 2029.

The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $750 million in aggregate principal amount, it said.

Affirm said that the initial conversion rate of the notes will be 9.8992 shares of the company’s Class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes.

The firm estimates the net proceeds from the offering to be approximately $785.2 million (or roughly $903.1 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full) after deducting fees and estimated expenses.

The company expects to use the net proceeds, along with its cash on hand, to repurchase approximately $960 million of the aggregate principal amount of its 0% convertible senior notes due 2026 for $892.8 million of cash.

Affirm also expects to repurchase over 3.5 million shares of its Class A common stock for approximately $250 million in cash concurrently with the offering in privately negotiated transactions.

This will likely be done at a purchase price per share equal to the closing price of Affirm’s Class A common stock on Dec. 17, 2024, which was $70.89 per share.

Following the announcement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped into the ‘bullish’ territory (62/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago, accompanied by high message volume.

AFRM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:21 a.m. ET on Dec. 18, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits AFRM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:21 a.m. ET on Dec. 18, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Affirm closed over 2% lower on Tuesday and traded in the red in Wednesday’s pre-market session.

Affirm was recently in the news after it signed a long-term capital partnership with investment firm Sixth Street, representing its largest capital commitment to date.

The firm said that through its asset-based finance platform, Sixth Street will invest up to $4 billion by purchasing Affirm’s loans in a unique AssetCo structure pursuant to a three-year forward flow agreement.

Affirm noted that the transaction provides additional off-balance sheet funding with the ability to extend up to more than $20 billion in loans over the next three years as the company continues to scale its payment network.

Notably, shares of Affirm have gained over 52% since the beginning of the year, significantly outperforming the benchmark U.S. indices.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Viking Therapeutics Stock Slides After Merck Strikes GLP-1 Deal With Chinese Biopharma, Retail Unperturbed

Viking Therapeutics Stock Slides After Merck Strikes GLP-1 Deal With Chinese Biopharma, Retail Unperturbed

Eos Energy Stock Soars After Securing 400 MWh Standalone Storage Order: Retail Sentiment Hits 6-Month Highs

Eos Energy Stock Soars After Securing 400 MWh Standalone Storage Order: Retail Sentiment Hits 6-Month Highs

Apple Supplier Jabil Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat Fueled By Data Center Demand: Retail Gets Bullish

Apple Supplier Jabil Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat Fueled By Data Center Demand: Retail Gets Bullish

Palantir Stock Resumes Rally Following 2-Session Retreat Amid Deal Momentum: Retail Optimism Tempers

Palantir Stock Resumes Rally Following 2-Session Retreat Amid Deal Momentum: Retail Optimism Tempers

Nikola Secures New HYLA Station In West Sacramento: Retail Bearishness Eases A Bit

Nikola Secures New HYLA Station In West Sacramento: Retail Bearishness Eases A Bit

Recent Stories

Viking Therapeutics Stock Slides After Merck Strikes GLP-1 Deal With Chinese Biopharma, Retail Unperturbed

Viking Therapeutics Stock Slides After Merck Strikes GLP-1 Deal With Chinese Biopharma, Retail Unperturbed

Eos Energy Stock Soars After Securing 400 MWh Standalone Storage Order: Retail Sentiment Hits 6-Month Highs

Eos Energy Stock Soars After Securing 400 MWh Standalone Storage Order: Retail Sentiment Hits 6-Month Highs

Apple Supplier Jabil Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat Fueled By Data Center Demand: Retail Gets Bullish

Apple Supplier Jabil Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat Fueled By Data Center Demand: Retail Gets Bullish

Palantir Stock Resumes Rally Following 2-Session Retreat Amid Deal Momentum: Retail Optimism Tempers

Palantir Stock Resumes Rally Following 2-Session Retreat Amid Deal Momentum: Retail Optimism Tempers

Nikola Secures New HYLA Station In West Sacramento: Retail Bearishness Eases A Bit

Nikola Secures New HYLA Station In West Sacramento: Retail Bearishness Eases A Bit

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon