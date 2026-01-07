Aeva made multiple platform announcements at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show 2026.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) shares soared more than 27% in Tuesday’s pre-market session after the company made multiple announcements at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026.

On Tuesday, the company introduced Omni, a wide-view short-range 4D LiDAR sensor for physical AI applications.

A day earlier, Aeva announced a partnership with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), stating that its frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FMCW) 4D LiDAR technology has been selected for Nvidia's DRIVE Hyperion autonomous vehicle reference platform.

Details About Omni

Aeva stated that it designed the Omni 4D LiDAR sensor in partnership with LG Innotek, a subsidiary of the South Korean giant LG, which manufactures electronic components.

The company added that Omni offers improved environmental awareness for both dynamic and confined operating environments, including autonomous vehicles, drones, and defense applications, robotics, warehouse automation, and smart infrastructure.

Omni is built on Aeva’s FMCW platform and delivers precise short-range perception, enabling simultaneous detection of velocity and position.

The company said that Omni also enables full-scene coverage for near-field detection, object classification, obstacle avoidance, and real-time situational understanding, thanks to its panoramic 360-degree horizontal and a wide 90-degree vertical field of view.

Nvidia Partnership

Aeva stated on Monday that it will collaborate with Nvidia to integrate its platform with the chip designer’s Hyperion to support production vehicle programs targeted for 2028.

Nvidia’s DRIVE Hyperion is a modular autonomous vehicle (AV) development platform that allows automakers to develop, test, and deploy self-driving features.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Aeva Technologies trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

One bullish Stocktwits user stated, “We are about to make some serious money,” recommending that investors continue holding the stock.

Another user cautioned short sellers to cover their positions, expecting the stock to hit $25 before the markets open for trade on Tuesday.

AEVA stock is down 1% year-to-date, but up 151% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<