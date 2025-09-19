This deal marks the initial fixed-price option under the SCAR Other Transaction Agreement, a step aimed at boosting deployment speed and system performance.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) on Friday announced a new firm-fixed-price agreement with the U.S. Space Force to deliver two of its BADGER phased array antennas as part of the military’s Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource (SCAR) initiative.

This deal marks the initial fixed-price option under the SCAR Other Transaction Agreement (OTA), a step aimed at boosting deployment speed and system performance.

Following the announcement, AeroVironment stock inched 0.3% higher on Friday, after the morning bell.

