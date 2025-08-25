The new systems will support high-volume production testing of AI chips and are set to be shipped from Aehr’s facility in Fremont, California, across the next two quarters.

Aehr Test Systems Inc. (AEHR) on Monday announced a fresh batch of orders for its high-performance Sonoma systems. The order, placed by a top-tier hyperscaler focused on AI infrastructure, includes six additional units.

The new systems will support high-volume production testing of AI chips and are set to be shipped from Aehr’s facility in Fremont, California, across the next two quarters.

Aehr Test Systems' stock shot up over 32% on Monday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

“This customer is one of the premier large-scale data center providers developing its own AI processors, and they have already indicated plans to expand capacity for this initial device and add additional AI devices over the next year,” said President and CEO Gayn Erickson.

Aehr’s technology gives its customers the ability to test devices individually rather than in batches, improving throughput while reducing operating costs. This architecture enables significant power density advantages, with more watts delivered per square foot compared to traditional burn-in systems.

One of the key points is how Aehr eliminates the need for costly extra burn-in boards by automating device movement between JEDEC trays and sockets. This streamlined handling can save companies hundreds of thousands of dollars. The systems also use dedicated digital I/O pins per chip, allowing more flexibility in test design than legacy platforms that share drivers across devices.

The systems also feature independently controlled liquid-cooled thermal sockets, ensuring optimal heat management during test and burn-in cycles. Aehr Test Systems' stock has gained over 44% in 2025 and over 61% in the last 12 months.

