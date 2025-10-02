Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at Leading Industry Events in October

LONDON, Ontario, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced its participation in a series of marquee industry events in October 2025.

These events - including K 2025 Conference, the 10th Edition of Sustainability in Packaging Europe, and Ontario Chemistry & Plastics Day - provide Aduro with multiple platforms to highlight its technology, engage global stakeholders, and deepen relationships across the circular economy value chain.

K 2025 – International Trade Fair for Plastics and Rubber

Date: October 8-15, 2025

Location: Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre, Düsseldorf, Germany

Website: https://www.k-online.com

Regarded as the flagship global platform for plastics and rubber innovation, K 2025 attracts a broad international audience of technology providers, polymer producers, converters, brand owners, and researchers. The fair spans machinery, materials, digitalization, recycling, and circular economy solutions, providing a unique venue for technology exposition and strategic dialogue. Aduro’s participation will focus on strengthening industry relationships, exploring partnerships, and showcasing its Hydrochemolytic™ Technology in both informal discussions and formal meetings throughout the tradeshow.

10th Edition of Sustainability in Packaging Europe

Date: October 21-23, 2025

Location: Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower, Barcelona, Spain

Presentation: “A holistic approach to recycling: what is required to make it viable” Eric Appelman, CRO

Date: October 23, 2025, 11:30 AM

Exhibition Booth: 4 - Host Stefanie Steenhuis

Website: https://www.sustainability-in-packaging.com/sustainability-in-packaging-europe

Known for convening leading voices in packaging sustainability, the conference serves as a focal point for brands, converters, recyclers, and technology providers to address the regulatory, technical, and business challenges shaping Europe’s circular packaging future. Aduro’s dual presence as both presenter and exhibitor underscores the Company’s commitment to driving innovation in chemical recycling and advancing scalable solutions in the packaging value chain. As a sponsor, Aduro will showcase its Hydrochemolytic™ Technology and engage directly with packaging leaders to explore new pathways for advancing plastic recycling and sustainable materials.

Ontario Chemistry & Plastics Day

Date: October 22, 2025

Location: Hyatt Regency Hotel, Toronto, Ontario

Website: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/chemistry-industry-association-of-canada_ontario-chemistry-and-plastics-day-on-october-activity-7375892039697178624-mcjg

Ontario Chemistry & Plastics Day convenes leaders from industry, government, and non-governmental organizations to discuss the province’s pathway to a circular plastics economy. The event features panels, discussions, and networking sessions aimed at advancing policies and technologies that reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable value chains. Abe Dyck, representing Aduro, will join the Circular Plastics Economy panel, to share insights on how advanced recycling can be integrated into policy frameworks and market strategies. Aduro’s participation reinforces its commitment to shaping Ontario’s circular economy through collaboration with policymakers, industry partners, and communities.

In addition to its presentations, Aduro will also hold meetings throughout the conferences. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the respective organizers or email aduro@kcsa.com to arrange one-on-one meetings.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Business Development and Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President

aduro@kcsa.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, Aduro’s participation in investor and industry conferences in October 2025, and the potential benefits of the Company’s public relations and outreach initiatives on investor awareness and industry engagement. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, adverse market conditions, the effectiveness of communications and outreach initiatives, potential technological challenges, difficulties in raising adequate funds, and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b3196a4-2de1-4d97-8087-606408bf4035

