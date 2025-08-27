05/21/2025

LONDON, Ontario, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced that it has engaged Delphi, a leading Canadian sustainability consultancy, to conduct a Life Cycle Assessment (“LCA”) of the Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology for waste plastic processing.

Delphi is a strategic consulting firm with 35 years of experience, specializing in corporate sustainability, climate change, the green economy, and cleantech innovation. The LCA is part of Aduro’s strategic roadmap to independently assess and quantify the environmental performance of its chemical recycling platform through a phased, data-driven process. With increasing regulatory and market emphasis on measurable environmental outcomes, the LCA provides a foundation for engaging stakeholders with credible, third party-reviewed information. Additionally, the LCA will provide critical data to assist in identifying and minimizing inefficiencies and energy consumption throughout the process, assisting in maximizing resource efficiency and reducing operational costs.

The project will begin with a screening-level LCA focused on greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions and energy use, associated with operating the Hydrochemolytic™ technology process. This assessment, based on pre-pilot-scale performance data and forward-looking design parameters, will follow ISO 14040 and 14044 frameworks to provide directional insights into the technology’s environmental profile. This phase will lay the groundwork for future work as more detailed data becomes available. The screening assessment will support Aduro’s broader efforts to align its innovation strategy with the performance expectations of regulators, customers, and investors in the circular economy.

Subsequent phases of the LCA will incorporate operational data from the Company’s Next Generation Process (“NGP”) pilot plant, which is currently under construction. The second phase will provide a more comprehensive, ISO-compliant assessment of all relevant life cycle stages, including feedstock sourcing and downstream product pathways. A final phase is anticipated to support a comparative LCA, benchmarking the Hydrochemolytic™ process against other chemical recycling approaches.

“As we continue to focus on our commercial path, we are starting the preparation to assess the NGP pilot plant for its environmental performance and impact. Delphi is a highly reputable organization and is an ideal partner to perform the LCA work to assess and quantify the Hydrochemolytic™ technology’s performance and its ability to support decarbonization,” said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro. “The outcomes from this work will inform our stakeholders with a transparent and data-driven view of our environmental profile and help position our technology as a viable solution for tackling plastic waste.”

“Our goal is to deliver a robust, independent assessment of the environmental impacts and benefits of Aduro’s process,” said Stephan Wehr, Vice President, Climate Change at Delphi. “The phased approach provides flexibility and responsiveness to available data while adhering to LCA best practices. Having supported LCA work on other chemical recycling processes, including pyrolysis, we see this as an important opportunity to highlight how alternative pathways like Hydrochemolysis may demonstrate a distinct environmental profile—particularly in terms of GHG emissions and energy intensity.”

About Delphi

Delphi is a Canadian strategic consultancy specializing in climate change, sustainability, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) advisory services. With over 35 years of experience, Delphi provides practical, actionable advice and roadmaps to help organizations navigate uncertainty, manage risk, and enhance competitiveness. As a Certified B Corporation, Delphi meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Delphi is part of Profoundry, a collective of sustainability experts and organizations, including GLOBE Series, CBSR, and Leading Change Canada, dedicated to accelerating and showcasing sustainable performance across Canada.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects the expectations or beliefs of management of Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) regarding future events. In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the planned commencement and completion of a screening-level Life Cycle Assessment (LCA); the scope and timing of future LCA phases; the use of pilot-scale data in subsequent assessments; the conformance of future assessments with ISO 14040 and 14044 standards; the anticipated commissioning of the Company’s pilot plant; the expectation that the results of the LCA will inform comparative performance evaluations and support the Company’s commercialization efforts; the engagement of Delphi to conduct the LCA of the Hydrochemolytic™ technology (“HCT”); the expectation that Delphi’s assessment will provide credible, third-party-reviewed environmental performance data; the anticipated benefits of the LCA in supporting stakeholder engagement, identifying inefficiencies, reducing costs, and improving resource efficiency; and the belief that the Company’s technology is positioned as a viable solution for tackling plastic waste and supporting decarbonization, including assumptions about future market acceptance and environmental performance validation. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions, estimates, projections, opinions, and analyses made by management in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. While the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors and should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the LCA may not yield favorable results; the uncertainty around the completeness or accuracy of pre-pilot data used in the assessment; risks related to the use of the LCA for stakeholder engagement and operational efficiency, including the possibility that stakeholders may not accept or value the LCA findings, or that operational improvements may not materialize as expected; risks associated with the phased LCA approach, including the dependency on the availability and quality of pilot plant data and the potential for regulatory or methodological changes to affect the LCA framework or comparability; risks related to the construction and operation of the NGP pilot plant, including delays, technical issues, or performance outcomes that may not reflect commercial-scale viability; and risks related to the positioning of HCT as a decarbonization solution, including slower-than-anticipated market adoption, superior performance by competing technologies, or regulatory changes that could shift incentives or requirements. Furthermore, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company’s pilot plant may be delayed or not commissioned as expected; that the Company may not be able to generate or collect the necessary data for future LCA phases; that regulatory or methodological changes may negatively affect LCA outcomes; or that market conditions or third-party review processes may delay or alter the Company’s plans. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

