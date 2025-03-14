Adobe, UiPath, ZenaTech And More: 5 Technology Stocks That Attracted Brisk Activity On Stocktwits Over Past 24 Hours

Amid the market downturn, the tech stocks that attracted appreciable message volume were mostly the ones that plunged on catalytic events.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

The U.S. market has been on the back foot since the middle of February, as President Donald Trump’s tariff policy has sunk the major averages, save the Dow Jones Industrials Average, into correction territory. 

On Thursday, the broader S&P 500 Index joined the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the Nasdaq 100 indices in correction territory. The S&P 500 index is now down 10.18% from the Feb. 19 all-time high of 6,147.43.

Amid the market mayhem, a few technology companies attracted a surge in message volumes on Stocktwits. These companies include:

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) – 1691% increase in 24-hour message volume

UiPath stock slumped 15.72% to $9.97 on Thursday after the company issued subpar revenue guidance for the first quarter and the fiscal year 2026, blaming the uncertain macroeconomic conditions for the predicament. 

It reported mixed results for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025.

path-sentiment.png PATH sentiment and message volume March 14, as of 4:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The stock closed at a record low for the day.  Nonetheless, retail sentiment toward UiPath stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ (79/100), with the message volume at ‘extremely high’ levels.

A section of the retail crowd on the platform said the sell-off may have been overdone.

Adobe, Inc. (ADBE) – 1386% increase in 24-hour message volume

Adobe stock also sold off sharply on earnings, declining 13.85% to $377.84. The pullback came despite a quarterly beat as investors were unnerved by the lackluster guidance.

The sell-off was exacerbated by a slew of analysts taking down their price targets for the stock.

Adobe settled Thursday’s session below the psychological level of $400 for the first time in nearly two years.

ADBE-sentiment.png ADBE sentiment and message volume March 14, as of 4:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward Adobe stock worsened to ‘extremely bearish’ (5/100) from 'bullish' a day ago, with the deterioration accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

ZenaTech, Inc. (ZENA) – 840% increase in 24-hour message volume

Shares of ZenaTech, Inc. (ZENA), a Canada-based provider of artificial intelligence (AI) drone solutions and enterprise software-as-a-solution (SaaS) solutions, pulled back by 12% on Thursday following a nearly 63% jump in the previous session.

Wednesday’s gains came after the company announced that it had signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire its sixth land survey engineering company.

The target company located in Arizona will mark ZenaTech’s first acquisition in the Southwest region and server as a launchpad for furthering the company’s national Drone-as-a-service (DaaS) business model.

The company began U.S. test flighting of ZenaDrone 1000 in the Arizona desert late last year. 

ZENA-SENTIMENT.png ZENA sentiment and message volume March 14, as of 4:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward ZenaTech stock has tempered to ‘bullish’ (71/100) from the ‘extremely bullish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. The message volume stayed ‘extremely high.’

Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) – 800%  increase in 24-hour message volume

Micro-cap Upland Software, an Austin, Texas-based cloud-based software applications provider, climbed over 8% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results for the fiscal year 2024.

upld-sentiment.png UPLD sentiment and message volume March 14, as of 4:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail's sentiment toward the Upland Software stock was ‘bearish’ (26/100), although an improvement from the ‘extremely bearish’ mood a day ago. The message volume also toned down a bit to ‘high’ levels.

Urgent.ly, Inc. (ULY) – 700%  increase in 24-hour message volume

Vienna, Virginia-based Urgent.ly’s shares slumped over 40% on Thursday, setting off the flurry of the retail chatter. The plunge came after the nano-cap announced a one-for-12 reverse stock split that will take effect after the close of trading on Mar. 17, in a bid to regain Nasdaq compliance.

Urgent.ly provides a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance.

ULY-sentiment.png ULY sentiment and message volume March 14, as of 4:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment toward Urgent.ly stock improved to ‘neutral’ (52/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago, and the message volume also perked to ‘normal’ levels.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Peabody Energy Draws Retail Attention After EPA Plans To Reconsider Emission Rules From Coal Plants

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Edges Up Despite Mixed Q4 Results: Dividend Gets A Hike, Retail Turns Bullish

This Small-Cap Quantum Computing Stock Remains On Track To Extend Week's 33% Gain: Retail's In Excited State

Vaalco Energy Stock Rises Aftermarket On Q4 Sales Beat, Yet Retail’s Bearish

Origin Materials Stock Gains As Q4 Results Beat Expectations: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

