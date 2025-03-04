Adma Biologics' Retail Traders Eye Higher Open After Blowout Q4, Strong Full-Year Outlook

CEO Adam Grossman highlighted a 65% year-over-year jump in total revenue and a staggering 309% increase in adjusted EBITDA for 2024.

Shares of Adma Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) dipped about 0.2% in Monday's after-hours trading despite the company posting better-than-expected quarterly earnings. However, retail investors on Stocktwits remain bullish, expecting a strong move higher at Tuesday’s open.

The specialty plasma-derived biologics manufacturer reported fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46, crushing consensus estimates of $0.15.

Revenue surged to $117.55 million, surpassing Wall Street's forecast of $112.8 million. 

CEO Adam Grossman highlighted a 65% year-over-year jump in total revenue and a staggering 309% increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for 2024.

Grossman also pointed to the company's newly secured long-term high-titer plasma supply agreements as a "transformative milestone," significantly expanding sourcing capacity while reducing supply risk.

Additionally, he noted that Adma's enhanced yield production process — expected to receive regulatory approval by mid-2025 — could increase finished immunoglobulin (IG) production by approximately 20% from the same plasma input.

For 2025, Adma expects at least $490 million in revenue, above consensus estimates of $482.41 million, alongside adjusted EBITDA of at least $225 million and adjusted net income of at least $175 million. 

The company's 2026 outlook is even stronger, with projected revenue of at least $605 million and adjusted EBITDA of at least $305 million.

By Monday's close, sentiment on Stocktwits was already 'extremely bullish,' while message volume spiked 1,350% in 24 hours, signaling heightened anticipation.

Following the results, one trader pointed to the company's upcoming yield enhancement as a "big-time catalyst in a few months." 

Another noted that "the stock is almost always higher the day after the earnings call," predicting a move past $17 at Tuesday's open. 

Yet another speculated that ADMA could "be north of $18 by week's end," arguing that Wall Street may need time to digest the strong outlook.

Despite being down more than 8% year-to-date, ADMA stock has nearly tripled over the past 12 months. According to Koyfin data, all four analysts covering the stock on Wall Street rate it a "Buy. "

