Federal regulators have given Adobe the green light to proceed with its acquisition of Topaz Labs, clearing antitrust hurdles ahead of schedule.

The Federal Trade Commission granted an early termination notice for Adobe’s planned acquisition of Topaz Labs, signaling no immediate antitrust challenges.

The deal brings Topaz Labs’ Emmy Award-winning video and image AI enhancement tools into Adobe’s Firefly and Creative Cloud ecosystems.

Early regulatory clearance allows Adobe to accelerate its timeline for combining cloud-based generative AI with local, on-device processing capabilities.

Federal regulators have cleared a key regulatory hurdle for Adobe Inc. (ADBE), allowing the software giant to move forward with its acquisition of AI technology company Topaz Labs.

The Federal Trade Commission granted an early termination of the waiting period under antitrust regulations, antitrust regulators confirmed. The decision indicates that enforcement agencies determined the transaction is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in the market. Investors responded positively to the news, pushing Adobe shares up nearly 6% in midday trading following the announcement.

ADBE stock jumped nearly 6% on Wednesday and was set to gain for the fourth straight session.

Strategic Push Into AI Image And Video Enhancement

Adobe announced its intent to purchase Topaz Labs in June this year to expand its generative artificial intelligence offerings. Topaz Labs, known for its Emmy Award-winning visual media processing, produces software used by millions of creators to upscale resolution, sharpen visual details, reduce digital noise, and restore legacy visual footage.

Once finalized, the acquisition will integrate Topaz Labs’ enhancement models directly into Adobe's Creative Cloud suite—including Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere—as well as its Firefly generative AI portfolio.

Topaz Labs will also bring its proprietary Neurostream technology, an architecture designed to run large, complex AI models directly on local hardware without relying entirely on cloud computing. Topaz Labs CEO Eric Yang will continue leading the team as a division within Adobe, and standalone Topaz products will remain accessible to current users.

Significance Of The FTC’s Early Termination Notice

Securing an early termination notice from the FTC represents a significant victory for Adobe, allowing the company to sidestep protracted regulatory scrutiny. Under standard Hart-Scott-Rodino Act guidelines, large corporate mergers must undergo an initial waiting period while antitrust authorities assess whether the deal threatens competition.

An early termination granted by regulatory agencies signals that the acquisition has passed preliminary antitrust review without requiring secondary requests for information or protracted court battles. For Adobe, fast-track approval is particularly strategic. In recent years, major technology acquisitions have faced heightened scrutiny from federal regulators. By clearing antitrust review swiftly, Adobe can avoid costly delays and move directly toward closing the deal and combining product pipelines in the second half of the year.

ADBE Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock has jumped 250% over the past month.

ADBE stock has lost 25.5% year-to-date.

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