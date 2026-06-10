Activist hedge fund Jana Partners is calling on fintech giant Fiserv to sell off non-core assets and overhaul its board of directors to address long-term stock underperformance.

Jana is urging Fiserv to accelerate the sale of its non-core business units to streamline operations and sharpen focus on its high-growth core banking and merchant segments.

The activist investor is pushing for new independent directors to be added to the board to improve governance and oversight.

Despite the demands for structural change, Jana reportedly maintains support for CEO Mike Lyons.

Activist investment firm Jana Partners is ratcheting up pressure on Fiserv Inc., urging the financial technology provider to refresh its board and divest additional non-core assets to revive its struggling share price.

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The move by the Barry Rosenstein-led hedge fund marks an escalation in its campaign to unlock value at the Milwaukee-based company. Jana, which first revealed a significant stake in Fiserv earlier this year, has been engaging privately with management but is now calling for more aggressive structural changes, Reuters exclusively reported on Tuesday.

Fiserv (FISV) stock gained about 3% on Tuesday. Fiserv shares have faced heavy pressure over the last 12 months, trailing behind competitors in the payments space as it grapples with slowing growth in its merchant solutions business and a complex integration process following past acquisitions.

Jana Pushes To Close FISV’s Non-Essential Businesses

According to the Reuters report, Jana believes that while Fiserv’s "One Fiserv" plan—focused on integrating its various fintech and payment platforms—is a step in the right direction, the pace of change has been insufficient to satisfy shareholders. The activist is specifically advocating for a strategic review that would lead to the exit of business lines deemed non-essential to Fiserv’s primary mission of serving banks and merchants.

The push for a board refresh follows a turbulent period for Fiserv. Last year, the company’s stock erased roughly $30 billion in market capitalization after leadership reset earnings expectations. Jana’s demand for new directors is seen as an effort to ensure more robust accountability for the company’s financial forecasting and operational execution.

Fiserv CEO Mike Lyons, who took the helm in 2025, has received qualified support from the activist firm. Jana reportedly views Lyons as the right leader to navigate the company’s "transitional year" but insists that the board must be strengthened to support a faster turnaround.

A Fiserv spokesperson told Reuters that the company "regularly engages with shareholders and values their input," though the firm did not comment specifically on Jana’s latest demands.

FISV Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

A user highlighted that most fintech shares are down and is preparing for a reversal with FISV among the top picks.

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FISV stock has lost about 20% year-to-date.

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