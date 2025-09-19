Actelis Networks said that the order involves a comprehensive networking project featuring Layer 2 encryption technology to provide broadband connectivity to urban infrastructure customer premises equipment sites.

Actelis Networks (ASNS) shares rose 4% in premarket trading on Friday, after the company announced it had secured a new order valued at approximately $100,000 from a major city in Germany to modernize the city's urban infrastructure networking capabilities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company said that the order involves a comprehensive networking project featuring Layer 2 encryption (MACsec) technology to provide broadband connectivity to urban infrastructure customer premises equipment (CPE) sites throughout the metropolitan area.

Retail sentiment on Actelis Networks remained unchanged in the ‘bearish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

ASNS sentiment and message volume September 19, 2025, as of 9 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

"This project exemplifies how our hybrid-fiber technology enables cities to rapidly modernize their networks while maintaining the highest levels of cybersecurity,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “Our encryption and zero-touch provisioning capabilities allow municipal operators to deploy and manage hundreds of connection points efficiently, providing the foundation for innovative municipal services,” he added.

Actelis Networks said that the 256-bit encryption provides military-grade security essential for protecting municipal networks against cyber threats, while zero-touch provisioning capabilities streamline device deployment and management across the distributed urban environment.

A user on Stocktwits noted that the shares could rally to $0.50.

Shares of the company have declined 69% this year and lost nearly 73% of its value in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<