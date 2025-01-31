Aclarion’s Retail Following Jumps 60% After Reverse Stock Split As Micro-Cap Health Tech Shares Nearly Double

Earlier this month, the stock received a boost after the company announced it had terminated an agreement with Ascendiant Capital for a $10 million at-the-market share offering.

Aclarion Inc. shares surged 94% on Thursday afternoon in heavy trading after the healthcare technology company executed a 1-for-335 reverse stock split.

The move reduced its outstanding common shares from approximately 169.4 million pre-split to around 500,000 post-split.

The reverse split propelled Aclarion to the top of Stocktwits’ trending tickers, with its retail following jumping 59% from Wednesday’s close.

Bullish traders speculated the stock could climb another 45% from current levels, while some anticipated a near-tripling.

Aclarion specializes in Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) and augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians pinpoint sources of chronic low back pain through its SaaS platform, Nociscan.

Earlier this month, the stock received a boost after the company announced it had terminated an agreement with Ascendiant Capital for a $10 million at-the-market share offering.

According to a regulatory filing, Aclarion raised about $300,000 in gross proceeds before canceling the deal, which was initiated in September 2024.

Despite losing over 71% of its value over the past three months, Aclarion’s retail following on Stocktwits has surged 50%, with message volume soaring over 6,000%.

Aclarion’s stock last had a short interest of 17.4%, according to Koyfin data.

