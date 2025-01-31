Aclarion’s Retail Following Jumps 60% After Reverse Stock Split As Micro-Cap Health Tech Shares Nearly Double

Earlier this month, the stock received a boost after the company announced it had terminated an agreement with Ascendiant Capital for a $10 million at-the-market share offering.

Aclarion’s Retail Following Jumps 60% After Reverse Stock Split As Micro-Cap Health Tech Shares Nearly Double
Author
Stocktwits Inc
| First Published Jan 31, 2025, 12:51 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 12:51 AM IST

Aclarion Inc. shares surged 94% on Thursday afternoon in heavy trading after the healthcare technology company executed a 1-for-335 reverse stock split. 

The move reduced its outstanding common shares from approximately 169.4 million pre-split to around 500,000 post-split.

The reverse split propelled Aclarion to the top of Stocktwits’ trending tickers, with its retail following jumping 59% from Wednesday’s close. 

Bullish traders speculated the stock could climb another 45% from current levels, while some anticipated a near-tripling.

Aclarion specializes in Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) and augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians pinpoint sources of chronic low back pain through its SaaS platform, Nociscan. 

Earlier this month, the stock received a boost after the company announced it had terminated an agreement with Ascendiant Capital for a $10 million at-the-market share offering. 

According to a regulatory filing, Aclarion raised about $300,000 in gross proceeds before canceling the deal, which was initiated in September 2024.

Despite losing over 71% of its value over the past three months, Aclarion’s retail following on Stocktwits has surged 50%, with message volume soaring over 6,000%.

Aclarion’s stock last had a short interest of 17.4%, according to Koyfin data.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

BigBear.ai Stock Rallies On Contract Win From US Navy To Build Engineering Solutions: Retail Says 'Load The Boats'

BigBear.ai Stock Rallies On Contract Win From US Navy To Build Engineering Solutions: Retail Says 'Load The Boats'

Lam Research Posts Biggest One-Day Gain In A Year After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Bullish On AI Outlook

Lam Research Posts Biggest One-Day Gain In A Year After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Bullish On AI Outlook

Exxon Mobil Q4 Earnings Preview: Lower Fuel Prices To Dent Bottom Line, Retail’s Bearish

Exxon Mobil Q4 Earnings Preview: Lower Fuel Prices To Dent Bottom Line, Retail’s Bearish

Apple Q1 Earnings Preview: Retail Braces For Blowout Quarter After Analysts Temper Their Expectations

Apple Q1 Earnings Preview: Retail Braces For Blowout Quarter After Analysts Temper Their Expectations

Aclarion’s Retail Following Jumps 60% After Reverse Stock Split As Micro-Cap Health Tech Shares Nearly Double

Aclarion’s Retail Following Jumps 60% After Reverse Stock Split As Micro-Cap Health Tech Shares Nearly Double

Recent Stories

BigBear.ai Stock Rallies On Contract Win From US Navy To Build Engineering Solutions: Retail Says 'Load The Boats'

BigBear.ai Stock Rallies On Contract Win From US Navy To Build Engineering Solutions: Retail Says 'Load The Boats'

Lam Research Posts Biggest One-Day Gain In A Year After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Bullish On AI Outlook

Lam Research Posts Biggest One-Day Gain In A Year After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Bullish On AI Outlook

Exxon Mobil Q4 Earnings Preview: Lower Fuel Prices To Dent Bottom Line, Retail’s Bearish

Exxon Mobil Q4 Earnings Preview: Lower Fuel Prices To Dent Bottom Line, Retail’s Bearish

Apple Q1 Earnings Preview: Retail Braces For Blowout Quarter After Analysts Temper Their Expectations

Apple Q1 Earnings Preview: Retail Braces For Blowout Quarter After Analysts Temper Their Expectations

Aclarion’s Retail Following Jumps 60% After Reverse Stock Split As Micro-Cap Health Tech Shares Nearly Double

Aclarion’s Retail Following Jumps 60% After Reverse Stock Split As Micro-Cap Health Tech Shares Nearly Double

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon