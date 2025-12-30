The FDA is expected to rule on Achieve Life Sciences’ application seeking approval for the drug by June 20, 2026.

Hunterbrook Capital on Tuesday revealed it is long on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) stock as the company nears a green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Cytisinicline as a treatment for smoking addition.

The FDA is expected to rule on Achieve Life Sciences’ application seeking approval for the drug by June 20, 2026. If approved, the company plans to sell it in the U.S. by the end of the year.

Hunterbrook Media said that Cytisinicline is already used in Europe and added that smoking cessation clinicians, scientists, and health program directors that it interviewed recommended approval in the U.S.

The report also noted that Cytisinicline has proven safer and more effective than its predecessors including Pfizer’s Chantix and GlaxoSmithKline’s Zyban. Furthermore, despite smoking being on the decline, it is still rampant, the firm noted.

ACHV stock traded 9% higher at the time of writing.

