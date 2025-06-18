Atogepant had fewer discontinuations in the study involving 545 participants due to adverse events than Topiramate.

Shares of AbbVie (ABBV) were in the spotlight on Wednesday after the company announced positive results from a late-stage study evaluating its drug Atogepant in adult patients with four or more days of migraine per month.

Atogepant had fewer discontinuations in the study involving 545 participants due to adverse events than Topiramate, an anticonvulsant medication also approved for migraine prevention.

While Atogepant was stopped in 12.1% of patients at 24 weeks of treatment, Topiramate saw 29.6% discontinuations.

The study also demonstrated the drug’s efficacy, with 64.1% of patients on Atogepant achieving a 50% or greater reduction in mean monthly migraine days during months 4 to 6 of the treatment period, compared to 39.3% of patients on topiramate.

Atogepant is a once-daily orally administered calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist specifically developed for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults. They work by blocking the effects of CGRP, a molecule that is believed to play a role in migraine headaches.

It is marketed as Qulipta in the U.S. and as Aquipta in the European Union and is approved in 60 countries.

In the first quarter of 2025 alone, the company reported revenue of $193 million from the drug, representing a year-over-year growth of approximately 48%. This includes $172 million in revenue from the U.S. and $21 million from international markets.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AbbVie remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume decreased from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

ABBV's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:00 a.m. ET on June 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

ABBV stock is up by 3% this year and by about 8% over the past 12 months.

