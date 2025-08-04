Despite margin pressures, an analyst suggests a possible rebound from technical support levels.

ABB shares fell 6% on Monday after the company reported a 21% fall in net profits to ₹351 crore for its June quarter (Q1 FY26). Margin pressure and profit decline weighed on investor sentiment despite healthy revenue growth.

ABB stock has fallen 8% in the last 2 days. Data on Stocktwits indicates that retail sentiment has remained ‘bearish’ on this counter for a week.

ABB sentiment and message volume on Aug 4 as of 2:00 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Q1 Earnings Review

Revenues rose 12% to ₹3,175 crore, while EBITDA fell 24% to ₹413 crore. Margins too declined sharply to 13.03% from 19.15% last year.

Additionally, the company indicated structural weakness in its order inflows. The management acknowledged a cyclical slowdown in orders post a strong growth period. They expect demand to recover as inflation eases and sectoral activity picks up.

SEBI-registered analyst Yogesh Nirwan noted that short-term moderation in private capex is likely, but structural demand remains strong.

Technical Outlook

Analyst Vatsal Khemka noted that ABB is trading near a crucial pivot zone around ₹5,034. He advised that traders may consider fresh positions with a stop-loss at ₹5,018, targeting a quick upside of nearly 10%.

According to him, investors can take a 1–2 month view with a potential target of ₹6,000 and higher.

ABB shares have declined 27% year-to-date (YTD).

