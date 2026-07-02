Russia’s antimonopoly regulator has warned Apple Inc. that it could face a fine of up to $51.6 million if it does not end alleged discriminatory practices against domestic software applications.

Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has ordered Apple to pre-install local search engines and communication platforms, setting a strict compliance deadline of July 15.

If the California-based tech giant does not resolve the alleged market violations, it could be fined up to 4 billion roubles (around $51.6 million).

The official warning follows escalating tensions after Apple removed several applications belonging to state-controlled Russian tech organizations from its global storefront.

Russia’s anti-monopoly regulator issued a formal warning to Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Wednesday, threatening the American technology giant with a multi-million dollar fine over what it characterized as discriminatory practices targeting local software and search applications.

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The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) stated that the iPhone manufacturer has until July 15 to adjust its practices or face a stiff financial penalty under domestic competition laws, Reuters exclusively reported.

Despite the warning, the AAPL stock was up 2% on Wednesday at the time of writing.

Push For Pre-installed Software

The Russian antitrust authority outlined specific demands for the consumer electronics giant, stating that Apple must ensure domestic software remains readily accessible to local consumers. According to the Reuters report, the FAS directive specifically mandates that Russian search engines and the domestic communication tool, messenger Max, come pre-installed on Apple devices sold within the country.

Should the tech company fail to rectify the flagged violations by the mid-July deadline, the regulator warned that Apple could be hit with a turnover-based fine of up to 4 billion roubles, equivalent to roughly $51.6 million.

Ongoing Friction With Foreign Tech

The ultimatum marks a fresh chapter in the friction between Moscow and foreign technology companies over digital sovereignty and content curation. Relations between Moscow and Apple grew increasingly strained following the company's decisions to restrict access to certain state-linked software on its global platform, reported Reuters.

Russian authorities have frequently targeted international tech firms with legal ultimatums and financial penalties over antitrust issues, storage of domestic user data, and the removal of local applications from dominant digital storefronts.

Neither Apple nor the Russian digital development authorities immediately provided additional comment on the impending deadline, according to the exclusive details monitored from the Reuters dispatch.

AAPL Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on Stocktwits platform rose 36% over the past week and 75% over the past month.

The State Street S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Invesco QQQ (QQQ) and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) which include Walmart among top holdings have gained between 8% to 17% year-to-date.

AAPL stock gained about 8% year-to-date.

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