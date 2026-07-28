Apple’s market cap reached $5.04 trillion in Tuesday’s opening trade before the stock pared some of its initial gains.

Apple’s market cap at the time of writing stood at $4.98 trillion, while Nvidia’s market cap hovered around $4.68 trillion.

Apple is reportedly preparing its biggest push into the smart home market yet, with plans to launch a Siri AI-powered home hub alongside a refreshed Apple TV and HomePod mini.

According to a Bloomberg report, the upgraded Apple TV and HomePod mini are expected to debut this fall.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday became the second company in the world to top $5 trillion in market capitalization, a day after overtaking Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) to become the most valuable company.

Apple’s market cap reached $5.04 trillion in Tuesday’s opening trade before the stock pared some of its initial gains. Its market cap at the time of writing stood at $4.98 trillion, while Nvidia’s market cap hovered around $4.68 trillion.

Apple shares were up nearly 1% in Tuesday’s opening trade. Apple’s shares have surged nearly 19% over the past month, while Nvidia’s shares have gained about 0.4%.

AAPL Prepares For Its Biggest Push In Smart Home Market Yet

Apple is preparing its biggest push into the smart home market yet, with plans to launch a Siri AI-powered home hub alongside a refreshed Apple TV and HomePod mini.

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, the upgraded Apple TV and HomePod mini are expected to debut this fall, while the home hub could launch between October and early next year, as it looks to take on similar offerings from Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

AAPL’s Renewed Smart Home Push Designed Around Revamped Siri AI

The report adds that Apple’s renewed push into the smart home segment is designed around its revamped Siri AI assistant, marking the company's most significant attempt yet to make artificial intelligence the centerpiece of its smart home ecosystem.

The centerpiece of the lineup is a home hub featuring a roughly 7-inch square display powered by a new operating system based on tvOS.

The device will support FaceTime, home security monitoring, smart home controls, intercom functionality, calendars, photos and music, while using facial recognition to identify users and personalize the interface based on who is standing in front of the screen.

Apple is also reportedly preparing two versions of the hub, one with a HomePod mini-like base and another designed to mount on a wall using magnets.

The updated Apple TV and HomePod mini are expected to retain their existing designs but receive faster processors capable of supporting Siri AI features.

AAPL’s Challenge To GOOGL, AMZN

The launch would represent Apple's strongest challenge yet to Amazon's Echo ecosystem and Google's Nest platform. While Apple has sold HomePods since 2018 and the Apple TV for nearly two decades, its wearables, home and accessories business has been driven primarily by AirPods and Apple Watch sales.

According to the report, the new devices have faced multiple delays because they depended on Apple's overhauled Siri AI platform, which was postponed following engineering and quality issues.

Apple is also said to be developing a higher-end robotic home hub with a movable display and an AI-powered home security camera system, signaling broader ambitions to expand its presence in connected home hardware.

AAPL Teams Up With KLAR To Power Upgrade Program

Earlier on Tuesday, Klarna Group (KLAR) announced it is powering Apple Upgrade, a new hardware leasing program available through Apple in the U.S. The offering lets customers lease eligible iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple Watch models through Klarna with monthly payments, while also allowing trade-ins to reduce lease costs.

At the end of the lease term, customers can choose to upgrade to a newer device, purchase the product or return it. The program is available through Apple's online store, Apple Store app, and retail locations across the U.S.

What Retail Traders Think Of AAPL Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Apple trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

AAPL stock is up 25% year-to-date and 59% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is up 16% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 19%.

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