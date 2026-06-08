Corning and Amazon signed a multi-year agreement to provide fiber-optic infrastructure for Amazon's U.S. data center network.

Corning stated that the deal would create 1,000 jobs at its North Carolina facilities and add hundreds of construction jobs.

Corning and Amazon will also expand a fiber-optic technician training program with Catawba Valley Community College to prepare students for manufacturing and technical careers.

The company’s deal with Amazon also offers investors another way to gain exposure to AI infrastructure spending beyond semiconductor companies.

Corning Inc. (GLW) shares gained in Monday’s opening trade after the company secured a multibillion-dollar deal with Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) to address a little-known AI bottleneck.

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Corning and Amazon announced a multi-year agreement under which Corning will supply the optical fiber, cable, and connectivity solutions supporting Amazon's growing U.S. data center network.

Corning shares were up more than 5% in Monday’s opening trade after paring some of the gains. GLW was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Why This Deal Matters For GLW

The Amazon deal highlights a growing opportunity for Corning as technology companies race to build AI data centers across the U.S.

As part of the deal, Corning and Amazon will also expand a fiber-optic technician training program with Catawba Valley Community College to prepare students for manufacturing and technical careers.

While much of the investor focus has centered on AI chipmakers such as Nvidia, data centers also require vast amounts of fiber-optic cable and connectivity equipment to move data between servers, storage systems, and networking hardware.

Corning’s deal with Amazon also strengthens its position as a key supplier to hyperscalers, offering investors another way to gain exposure to AI infrastructure spending beyond semiconductor companies.

“For 175 years, Corning has pioneered the technologies that connect people and transform industries. Amazon's investment will help us expand production, create 1,000 new advanced manufacturing jobs at our facilities, and lead the way toward building a resilient U.S. manufacturing base,” said Corning CEO Wendell Weeks.

Why AI Needs Fiber

Fiber-optic cables form the backbone of modern data centers, enabling high-speed data transmission between servers, storage systems, and networking equipment. As AI models become larger and more computationally intensive, the volume of data moving within and between data centers continues to grow.

As AI workloads become more complex, data transfer is becoming a growing bottleneck, making high-speed optical networking and fiber infrastructure increasingly important to overall system performance.

AI workloads require thousands of graphics processing units (GPUs) and other accelerators to work together, which necessitates ultra-fast, low-latency connections. Fiber-optic infrastructure helps in this case by transmitting large volumes of data at high speeds and low latency, reducing delays.

How Did Retail Investors React To GLW Stock?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Corning trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

One user believes the Amazon deal is just the beginning, expecting companies to secure fiber in the same way they’re securing memory and compute.

GLW stock is up 113% year-to-date, while AMZN stock is up 7%. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 24% over the past 12 months, while the Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF (VO) is up 15%.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF (VTI) is up 25% during this period, while the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is up 24%.

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